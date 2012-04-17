US court rules for ExxonMobil over pipeline rates

WASHINGTON, April 17 A U.S. appeals court on
Tuesday reversed a decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission that had ruled a crude oil pipeline owned by Exxon
Mobil Corp had market power, and thus the rates it
charged had to be capped.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit said that the record showed that producers and shippers
of Western Canadian oil had "numerous competitive alternatives"
to the Pegasus pipeline for moving the oil.
The Pegasus pipeline, which runs from Illinois to Texas,
"does not possess market power," the appeals court ruled.