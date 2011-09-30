UPDATE 1-French refinery unions decide against wider strike

* CGT says no call for strike after Friday's meeting

By Muriel Boselli and Jean-Francois Rosnoblet

PARIS/MARSEILLE, Sept 30 (Reuters)- Labour union members at three refineries in southern France decided against joining a strike by workers at a nearby plant, a union official said on Friday, dampening for now the prospect of a nationwide protest.

Representatives of France's leading CGT union met earlier on Friday to discuss possible action after chemicals group LyondellBasell announced the closure of its Berre L'Etang plant, sparking a strike at the refinery.

When asked whether unions at Total's La Mede, Exxon Mobil's Fos-sur-Mer and Ineos's Lavera refineries -- all located around the Berre industrial site near Marseille -- would call for a strike, CGT official Marc Sarde said:

"No, not in the short-term."

"We will avoid what we did in October 2010," said Sarde, the top CGT representative at the Lavera refinery, referring to the month-long strike that paralysed French refineries and disrupted global crude and refined product flows last autumn.

"Today if we want to make a difference, to avoid the collapse of the industry, it has to become the concern of all citizens," Sarde added.

LyondellBasell workers in France voted on Friday to prolong their 3-day strike until Monday lunchtime.

Workers at France's six other refineries had awaited the outcome of the meeting before deciding on whether to strike. The meeting was also closely watched by traders in the oil market.

The European refining sector has been struggling for years due to overcapacity and poor margins, leading Total to shut its Dunkirk plant at the start of 2010 and Petroplus to close its Reichstett plant in eastern France in May 2011.

News that Total, Europe's biggest refiner, had summoned a group works council meeting on Oct. 10 to unveil a project to merge its refining and chemical businesses, added to workers' concern that more restructuring was in the offing.

But many French refinery workers are still bearing the marks of last year's marathon strike as they failed to obtain guarantees that European refiners would continue investing in France. The strike also further weakened the sector's business. (Writing by Marie Maitre; Editing by Anthony Barker)