U.S. funds turn eye to major oil stocks amid volatile market

| BOSTON
BOSTON Nov 6 Welcome back "Big Oil."
U.S. stock funds with big bets on the stars of the American
shale-energy boom have taken a beating recently amid plunging
oil prices. In response, portfolio managers say they are turning
an eye back toward big, integrated oil stocks, which have
weathered the energy sector sell-off better for the most part.
The strong balance sheets and diversified global operations
of majors like Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp and BP plc, have
sheltered index funds and some active portfolio managers from
the worst of a volatile ride on energy markets, where oil prices
have plunged 21 percent since early August.
The $33 billion Ivy Asset Strategy Fund added 2.6 million
Exxon shares during the six months that ended Sept. 30, while
many other funds saw their exposure to Exxon increase
because its stock outperformed smaller energy peers.
"You don't always want to be driving 100 miles an hour,"
said John Dowd, co-manager of the $2.4 billion Fidelity Select
Energy Portfolio, referring to jumping into
high-growth energy stocks.
Dowd's fund is a case in point. While it's down 10.95
percent over the past three months, it's still beating 73
percent of its peers, boosted by holdings such as Exxon, which
has fallen only 1.5 percent during a rough three-month stretch
for many U.S. energy-related stocks, according to Morningstar
Inc. He declined to comment on his fund's upcoming plans.
A benchmark heavyweight, Exxon's biggest mutual fund
investors are index funds, such as the $100 billion-plus
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With oil prices down,
Exxon is seen as a defensive play because its refining plants
and chemicals manufacturing can benefit from lower input costs
and offset profit declines related to crude oil production.
In the past three months, other big, diversified oil stocks
have fared better than smaller energy companies. Shares of
Chevron Corp are down 5 percent and the American
depositary receipts of BP plc are off 11 percent.
It's a downturn, to be sure.
But in contrast, drilling company Nabors Industries Ltd
is down 33 percent during the past three months, the
worst performer on the S&P 500 Index, followed by a 29 percent
decline in shares of oil and gas company Denbury Resources Inc
.
U.S. energy firm EOG Resources Inc, which has become
the No. 1 oil producer in the continental U.S., is down 5
percent over the same period. Its shares have recovered about 12
percent over the past week after EOG's profit beat Wall Street
expectations.
STUNG BY THE UPSTARTS
Thanks to fracking innovations and a leading position in the
Bakken and Eagle Ford shale formations, EOG's market
capitalization has surged to $50 billion in recent years.
That is a fraction of global giant Exxon's $404 billion, but
the rapid growth is enough to have made EOG a posterchild of the
American energy-production boom and a favorite of several of the
largest actively managed stock funds.
Shale oil may have fuelled much of the boom, but it's
extraction is more costly, leaving the industry more vulnerable
when prices fall and some funds that bet on shale are now
feeling the sting.
The $141 billion Growth Fund of America and
Fidelity's $110 billion Contrafund are the two largest
EOG shareholders in the mutual fund industry with $2.2 billion
and $1.2 billion worth of stock, respectively, as of Sept. 30,
fund disclosures show. Neither held any Exxon Mobil, or any
significant stakes in global diversified energy stocks.
Each fund is lagging the 11.79 percent total return on the
benchmark S&P 500 Index by about 3 percentage points this year,
partly because of their bets on high-growth energy stocks.
Contrafund's largest energy stock holding is Noble Energy
Inc, whose shares are down 19 percent in the past three
months. Noble accounted for 2 percent of Contrafund at the end
of September, while the Growth Fund of America held $1.2 billion
worth of Noble, fund disclosures show.
Managers of the funds were not available for comment.
Portfolio managers at BlackRock's $456 million Natural
Resources Fund sang the praises of diversified oil
companies in a recent commentary sent to investors. But its
largest holding was EOG, accounting for nearly 7 percent of
assets at the end of September. The fund is down 12.33 percent
over the past three months, partly because of big weightings
toward EOG and oilfield services giant Halliburton Co,
which is down 20 percent in the past three months.
Fund managers at BlackRock see future demand for energy
climbing because they believe longer-term global trends of
population growth, industrialization and urbanization remain in
place, according to their commentary letter.
(Writing by Tim McLaughlin; Additional reporting by Ross Kerber
and David Randall.; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Alan
Crosby)