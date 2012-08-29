Oil prices likely to be discussed at IMF -UK source

LONDON Aug 29 Finance ministers are likely to discuss oil markets at International Monetary Fund meetings in October, a UK Treasury source said on Wednesday, after the G7 group of industrialised nations said they may tap strategic reserves to calm prices.

"The issue of oil markets is likely to feature in the international meetings in October," the source told Reuters.

The United States, France and Italy are keen to see a release of oil reserves to bring down fuel prices and improve prospects for the global economy. Britain has also said it could be in favour of such a move but Canadian officials and, to some extent, those from Germany and Japan, have their doubts.

The issue could be raised at a G20 session at the IMF meeting in Tokyo, which will give Western negotiators the chance to meet their Saudi Arabian counterparts.

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven group of developed economies urged oil producing countries on Tuesday to raise output.