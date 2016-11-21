Statoil chief economist sees limited long-term impact from potential OPEC cut

* Oil prices rise as OPEC appears to move closer to output
cut
* Statoil economist plays down any impact of deal on
over-supply
By Alissa de Carbonnel
BRUSSELS, Nov 21 The boost to oil prices from
any potential OPEC agreement to curb supply when it meets next
week will have only a short-term impact, Statoil's
chief economist said on Monday.
Oil prices rose to their highest in three weeks on Monday,
catching a lift from a weaker U.S. dollar and from cautious
money managers, as OPEC appeared to be moving closer to agreeing
an output cut at its Nov. 30 meeting.
"If the sentiment in the market now is we are moving toward
a deal then most of the positive impact of any kind of deal
might have been taken out in the market before we get there,"
Eirik Waerness, the Norwegian oil major's chief economist, told
Reuters.
"Then you let pass a couple of weeks and we are back to the
normal variations."
While he said a deal looked likely, he played down its
impact on over-supply in a market that Statoil expects to see
tighten, pushing up prices, by 2018.
Waerness said one reason for progress toward an OPEC deal is
a flattening out of production in Iran, which is seeking
exemptions from the deal as it tries to regain oil market share
after the easing of Western sanctions in January.
More investment is likely needed for Iran to increase its
production significantly, said Waerness, who was in Brussels to
speak at the local launch of the International Energy Agency's
(IEA) World Energy Outlook.
Difficulties in Russia in increasing output - among the
world's highest - have also influenced its readiness to freeze
production if OPEC does so, Waerness said.
"Russia is running at record high production," he said.
"That's a promise that they might have had to make anyway,"
But Waerness said OPEC's influence was limited to at most
500,000 barrels per day or half a percent of global production,
forecasting growing global demand outstripping the decline in
production.
"The demand increase is going to eat up the quota reduction
in OPEC within half a year," Waerness said.
A potential oil price rise will lead to more drilling for
U.S. shale oil, with a lag of about nine months, the IEA said on
Monday.
"We are seeing shale oil at around $60 or so, for a big
chunk of it to be profitable, and we may well see it come to the
market and provide more oil to the markets," IEA chief Fatih
Birol told Reuters at a conference in Brussels.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Additional reporting by
Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Adrian Croft)