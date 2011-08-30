Oil companies watch for possible Gulf of Mexico storm

* No production shut or evacuations
* Hurricane Center says system may develop in W. Gulf
HOUSTON, Aug 30 U.S. oil companies were
monitoring a developing weather system in the western Caribbean
Sea that some weather forecasters say may develop late this
week into a tropical storm in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico,
home to the U.S. offshore oil patch.
"We had seen there was a chance of development, but we're
not taking any action beyond monitoring it," said Barb
Hestermann, spokeswoman for the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port.
No offshore production has been shut or refinery output
curtailed due to the storm threat.
It's south of Cuba," said Richard Wheatley, spokesman for
El Paso Corp EP.N "We're monitoring it as we always do.
BP Plc (BP.N) (BP.L) ConocoPhillips (COP.N), Marathon Oil
Corp (MRO.N), Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) and Apache Corp
(APA.N) also said they were watching the system.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center gives the system a 10
percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48
hours, but said it could develop further when it reaches the
western Gulf.
U.S.-regulated areas of of the Gulf of Mexico roughly
account for 30 percent of U.S. oil production and 12 percent of
natural gas output, according to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean
Energy Management.
About 30 percent of U.S. natural gas processing plant
capacity and 40 percent of the nation's refining capacity also
line the Gulf Coast, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
Forecasters have said the 2011 hurricane season will spawn
six to eight hurricanes, up to six of which half could become
major.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)