COLUMN-Hedge funds turn cautious on crude just as Goldman gets less bearish: Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, May 16 "The oil market has gone from
nearing storage saturation to being in deficit much earlier than
we expected," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a research note
published on Sunday.
"The physical rebalancing of the oil market has finally
started," according to the bank, which has been among the most
bearish on the outlook for surpluses and prices.
Goldman raised its near-term forecasts for WTI by around $10
per barrel in both the second and third quarters of 2016
("Fundamental volatility creates uncertain path for oil
rebalancing", Goldman Sachs, May 15).
In many ways the bank is playing catch up, because WTI has
already risen $20, almost 80 percent, from its low on Feb. 11.
Goldman is exceptionally well connected with the hedge fund
community and its forecasts are famous for influencing oil
prices, at least in the short term.
But Goldman and the majority of hedge funds parted company
on the oil outlook at the start of the year ("Oil price
ultra-bear Goldman Sachs turns mildly bullish", Reuters, May
16).
While the bank remained cautious about market rebalancing
and warned about the possible correction in prices, hedge funds
were amassing a record bullish position in futures and options
in anticipation of a recovery.
Between the start of January and the end of April, hedge
funds and other money managers almost tripled their net long
position in WTI and Brent futures and options from 234 million
barrels to a record 663 million barrels.
Long positions anticipating a rise in prices were increased
by 133 million barrels while short position expecting a price
fall were cut by 208 million barrels (tmsnrt.rs/1TgyFCG).
In the past couple of weeks, however, just as Goldman was
turning more bullish, the hedge funds have become more cautious
and been taking profits following the rally.
The combined net long position in WTI and Brent was cut by
43 million barrels in the week to May 3 and a further 45 million
barrels in the week to May 10, an overall reduction of almost 13
percent.
Most of the adjustment has come from the long side of the
market, as hedge funds have locked in some of their profits,
with more modest amounts of fresh shorts emerging.
The balance of forces in the oil market between
supply-demand fundamentals, hedge fund positions and oil prices
has become rather complicated.
As Goldman noted, the fundamental picture has become more
bullish in recent weeks, with continued evidence of strong oil
demand from the United States and India, and a growing number of
large supply disruptions.
A range of price indicators also suggest that the rally in
oil prices, which appeared to have run out of steam in the first
few of May, has acquired renewed drive ("Oil rally loses
momentum", Reuters, May 11).
Front-month futures prices have hit fresh highs and moved
back above the 20-day moving average, suggesting that the rally
has momentum (tmsnrt.rs/1V5Y0Ee).
Time spreads, which are often correlated with the
supply-demand balance, have tightened again in the last week (tmsnrt.rs/1V5Y3jb).
Refining margins, as typified by generic markers such as the
3-2-1 crack spread, have also showed renewed strength after
weakening in the first week of May (tmsnrt.rs/1V5Ypqg).
All these signals could attract more interest from hedge
funds on the long side of the market.
The whole oil and products complex remains well bid, pushing
more bearish traders and analysts to the margins.
But oil prices have already risen a long way from their
February lows anticipating the rebalancing which is now
occurring.
The concentration of hedge fund long positions continues to
overhang the market, heightening the risk of a price reversal if
speculators all try to exit their positions at the same time.
And the big rise in prices since the start of the year will
throw a lifeline to some producers, which could delay the
completion of the rebalancing process.
Overall, the risks in the oil market now appear much more
evenly balanced than at the start of the year, which creates
more uncertainty about near-term market direction.
In the longer term, oil prices probably have to rise further
to moderate the growth in demand and incentivise more investment
in supply. On the present trajectory, the oil market is headed
for a big supply deficit by 2018/19.
But in the short term, the market has already recorded most
of the price increases that were expected for 2016 and 2017 just
a few months ago ("Oil prices expected to recover to around $70
by 2020", Reuters, March 7).
(Editing by David Evans)