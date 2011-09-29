UPDATE 1-ICE plans Brent contracts with new expiry dates

* ICE proposes new NX Brent contracts with 25-day basis

* Reflects changes to Platts BFOE assessments

* Trading in new contracts to start in 4th quarter 2012

* First expiry of NX Brent will be February 2013 (Adds detail, comment)

By Christopher Johnson

LONDON, Sept 29 Derivatives exchange ICE will introduce Brent crude oil contracts with new expiry dates to reflect a change in the way the underlying physical market is assessed, the exchange said in a statement on its website.

The new ICE Brent contracts, to be called New Expiry or NX contracts, will be available for trading from the fourth quarter of 2011 and will have a first expiry month of February 2013, the IntercontinentalExchange Inc said.

NX futures and options contracts will have an expiry calendar based on 25 days instead of 21 days to reflect a change in how the forward cash market is assessed by oil price assessment service Platts.

"The exchange will amend the basis of calculation of the ICE Brent Index so that it reflects trades and assessments in the 25-day BFOE market," ICE said.

ICE wants an orderly transition of open interest in existing ICE Brent crude futures and options contracts for February 2013 and subsequent months to NX contracts through 2012, it said.

Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill , sets a price for Dated Brent, which is used to price up to 70 percent of the world's oil cargoes and forms part of the underlying market for Brent futures.

But supply of the four North Sea crudes currently used to set dated Brent -- Brent BFO-E, Forties FOT-E, Oseberg BFO-OSE and Ekofisk EKO-E -- also known as BFOE, has been falling steadily due to natural declines in oilfields.

"CONVERGENCE"

Platts said in September it would change the basis for assessing BFOE from January 2012 to address concerns about its dwindling supplies. The change is designed to increase the number of cargoes included in the dated Brent assessment.

From Jan. 6, 2012, Platts will use crude cargoes loading in the next 10-25 days to work out the price of dated Brent, rather than the 10-21 days at present, aiming to make more cargoes count towards the value of the benchmark.

ICE said it believed its Brent crude contracts needed to continue to converge effectively with the cash BFOE market and, therefore, the underlying North Sea physical market.

"The effect of Platts' proposed changes will be that up to 40 percent of the BFOE assessed programme may not be available as potential BFOE cash cargoes that could be traded on the ICE Brent futures expiry day," the ICE statement said.

"In order to ensure ongoing convergence with the cash market, the exchange believes that it is important to migrate primary futures activity to a contract which is aligned with the new 25-day timetable," it added.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), a big North Sea crude oil trader, had previously proposed that changes to the basis of Platts' BFOE assessments be delayed until 2013.

But brokers and traders said the ICE move was logical following Platts' decision to change the basis for its assessments.

"The fact that the first expiry doesn't happen until February 2013 looks like a bit of a compromise," said one crude oil trader with a large bank. "There will be a transition next year between the two sets of contracts. I am not sure quite how it will work."

One senior broker said the ICE changes were being still evaluated:

"We are still thinking through all of the implications as well as being sure we understand the timings. It is too early to comment," said the broker, who declined to be identified. (Editing by Jane Baird)