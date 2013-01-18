IEA sees oil market tighter as China demand rises

BRIEF-Ciber says entered into amendment No. 15 with Wells Fargo Bank NA on April 3 - SEC filing
* Ciber Inc - on April 3, co entered into amendment No. 15 with Wells Fargo Bank NA, lender under company's asset based lending facility - SEC filing
LONDON Jan 18 World oil markets are tightening as Chinese fuel demand increases and OPEC supplies fall, draining inventories, the West's main energy agency said on Friday, in a trend that could put extra pressure on prices.
The International Energy Agency (IEA), which advises industrialised nations on energy policy, raised sharply its forecast for global oil demand this year despite concerns over the health of the world economy.
"All of a sudden, the market looks tighter than we thought," the IEA said in its monthly report, adding that oil stocks in the developed economies of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development were falling after a long period of builds.
"OECD inventories are getting tighter - a clean break from the protracted and often counterseasonal builds that had been a hallmark of 2012."
* Fura announces private placement of units and completion of name change
* Aeon's operating profit for the year ended February will likely rise 4% to 185 billion yen - Nikkei Source text : (http://s.nikkei.com/2oNGivY) Further company coverage: