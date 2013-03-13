Venezuela oil sector faces more "degradation" -IEA

LONDON, March 13 Venezuela's oil industry could
deteriorate further if Nicolas Maduro, the chosen successor of
late president Hugo Chavez, wins national elections next month,
the West's energy agency said on Wednesday.
While Maduro is widely tipped to become leader of the
world's top proven holder of reserves, it is uncertain how he
will deal with the pressures to the oil industry left behind by
Chavez, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its
monthly report.
"The future of the Venezuelan oil industry, and of Venezuela
itself, may well hinge on finding the right balance between the
divergent needs of caring for the population and nursing a
longneglected oil sector back to health," the IEA said.
Instead of investing to improve the infrastructure of the
oil sector, Venezuela has used state oil company PDVSA as a cash
cow for Chavez' expensive social programmes.
Venezuelan oil output has dropped from around 3.5 million
barrels per day (bpd) when Chavez was elected 14 years ago to
just 2.34 million bpd last month, according to analysts.
The death of Chavez last week did not alarm markets, but
prompted debate about how the oil assets of the world's 11th
largest crude exporter will be managed in the medium term.
"Venezuela's next leader faces a Catch 22 situation: current
oil policies - namely, the diversion of oil revenues to fund
costly social programmes - cannot continue without putting the
oil industry - and the country's entire economy - at
considerable risk," the report said.
"But neither can they be reversed without the risk of social
unrest and political chaos."
ORINOCO
A lack of investment has also left the development of the
Orinoco heavy oil belt, where Venezuela has a string of projects
with foreign companies behind schedule.
The Orinoco belt, stretching across eastern Venezuela, is
vital to lifting current production in the OPEC member to as
much 4 million bpd.
The IEA expects the Orinoco developments, considered the
world's single biggest source of oil reserves, to add 1.24
million bpd of gross capacity at peak production by 2017.
But Venezuela's net oil production capacity growth will rise
by just over 200,000 bpd, to 2.8 million bpd, during the next
three to four years, with the bulk of production not fully
online until later, the agency said.
The IEA tipped Venezuela's oil diplomacy programme, which
provides costly subsidised oil sales to Central American and
Caribbean nations, to be the first Chavez programme to break
down.
These subsidies have been controversial within Venezuela and
may be dropped in favour of increased exports at market prices.
In the short-term, however, the IEA expects production
operations to remain unaffected with Energy Minister Rafael
Ramirez continuing to head the oil sector.