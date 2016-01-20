Oil industry turns to women in hour of need

| DAVOS, Switzerland
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 20 Facing one of its
worst crises in a generation, the oil industry is trying to open
up - to women.
Even when oil was selling at above $100 a barrel, most of
the industry's top executives said they struggled to find and
retain young talent.
Year after year, it was cited as one of the biggest problems
for the industry - one of the best paying in the world - during
annual gatherings of its top brass on the sidelines of the World
Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos.
But never the issue of gender inequality, which has also
been a major topic for discussion at Davos for several years and
is once again high on the agenda in 2016.
"Men still run the world ... I'm not sure it's going that
well," Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, who has
campaigned for greater equality, told a WEF panel on Wednesday.
As the oil industry's gloss is fading further with a
collapse of oil prices to the lowest levels in more than a
decade, executives realise something needs to change to widen
the talent pool.
The oil and gas industry has the lowest representation of
female professionals among all employers and ranks below
technology, according to documents prepared for the executives
at Davos this week and seen by Reuters.
Among oil companies there are no women at CEO level and only
7-11 percent are women at board and senior executive levels.
"Almost every country in the world has less than five
percent of its top companies run by women, including the United
States and every country in Europe," Facebook's Sandberg said.
"That means we are not using the full talents of the
population, that means when it comes to making the decisions
that are impacting our world, women are not at those tables
where decisions are made."
The Davos energy governors, who include the heads of
companies such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Eni and Total, will be
working on a first declaration of intent to close the gender
gap, according to the documents.
It will also set out principles to encourage women to join
oil companies, especially in technical and managerial roles.
The principles will range from making CEOs personally
responsible for achieving gender diversity to supporting women
during the early years of science, technology or engineering
studies, where boys traditionally dominate, according to the
documents.
But they add that a negative perception might keep spooking
talent in general - with the oil industry generally perceived as
"a sunset industry with little job security and huge market
fluctuations".
