Norway's innovators help oil industry move to harsher climes

* Subsidies, rebates, tax breaks fuel innovation
* Norway may lead in automation, Arctic, subsea technology
* Statoil seen driver behind innovation
By Balazs Koranyi and Stephen Eisenhammer
OSLO/ABERDEEN, Scotland, Sept 27 A drillship
that cuts through two metres of ice, radar that detects oil
spills in Arctic darkness and a drill that burrows through rock
like a mole are among Norwegian innovations helping the oil
industry as it moves into harsher climes.
Small companies in Norway, backed by tax subsidies, a
home-grown oil major and an abundance of experienced engineers,
are bringing in technology that is leading the oil and gas
industry in Arctic exploration and subsea production.
"This is an incredibly conservative industry, and it takes
10 years to adopt and commercialize new technology," said Stig
Hognestad, the chief executive of small technology firm Ziebel.
"Nobody wants to be the first because it's risky ... and
Norway's the exception."
Stavanger's Ziebel has designed a fibre-optic rod that can
take thousands of images per second along the entire length of
oil wells, which can extend hundreds or thousands of feet,
detecting leaks that can reduce flows and pose a risk to the
environment.
Both ConocoPhillips and Chevron bought
stakes in Ziebel recently.
"ConocoPhillips said we saved them 200 million crowns ($33.2
million) on the first well we did for them, because we found a
leak in hours, saving them from having to plug it and drill a
new well," Hognestad said.
Industry experts say the greatest impetus for new technology
comes from Statoil, which has grown from a domestic
explorer to a $73 billion global major over the past decade.
The oil major is now pushing boundaries as it seeks to move
into more hostile waters and to squeeze more from maturing
fields, targeting 60 percent recovery compared with the typical
rate of 30 to 35 percent.
This week it awarded a contract to Inocean, a small
Norwegian innovator, to design a drillship to search for oil in
the toughest parts of the Arctic, with the ability to cut
through two meters of ice if necessary.
"A ship sailing through ice is nothing new. Drilling in ice
is nothing new. But putting drilling on a floating installation
in ice conditions is a first," Jon Erik Borgen, the chief
executive of Inocean said. "The challenge is in health and
safety and (in) reaching zero discharge, zero footprint."
NATIONAL CHAMPION
Norway's oil industry spent close to 4 billion crowns on
research last year. Statoil alone earmarked 2.8 billion crowns,
up from 2.1 billion in 2011.
"The early moves by the Norwegian government in terms of
their support for R&D, their creation of Statoil and using
Statoil as a vehicle to develop R&D, and the fact that once they
got products or services they felt were commercial, they would
sell them on to the industry - it was a very powerful model,"
said Andrew Gould, the chairman of British oil company BG
.
"The North Sea remains the ideal proving ground for these
technologies as water depths remain relatively benign, and it
will be important to be confident in the reliability of these
systems before employing them in ultra-deep basins in Brazil or
the Gulf of Mexico," Gould added.
Among its most innovative projects, Statoil is working with
Aker Solutions on technology to shift compression,
which is needed to pump oil and gas out of most wells, from
platforms above the water to pumps at the sea bed. Moving
compression closer to the reservoir and utilising the added
pressure exerted by the weight of water at depth improves a
well's recovery rate.
Oslo-listed Badger Explorer is developing a
drilling head for exploration that works like a probe, burying
itself in the ground with crushed rock moving behind it, while
it sends the result up via a thin cable. If oil is found, the
company can then use a more expensive, conventional drill.
Badger says the technology could eventually cut drilling
costs by 60 to 80 percent and reduce the lag from discovery to
production by half to three to four years.
West Group in Stavanger also aims to reduce drilling time by
up to 50 percent through developing the first continuous motion
rig, which adds new lengths of pipe as the drill moves deeper,
without having to stop drilling.
Cutting drilling time can mean significant savings, given
that a deepwater rig, costing $600,000 per day, can take 40 to
60 days to drill a well.
As for oil spills, Norwegian newcomer Norlense is working on
technology to collect over 90 percent of the oil that floats on
the water surface. Miros, another small firm, has built a radar
system that can detect spills in the near zero visibility of the
Arctic winter.
"It is very easy to test new technologies in Norway," said
Thierry Pilenko, chief executive of French oil services company
Technip. "And you have visionaries in Norway."
WORLD'S HIGHEST TAX
Norway has the highest oil tax in the world at 78 percent,
but firms get a tax credit on research and development and a 78
percent rebate on exploration costs and can write off much of
their investment costs.
"With such a high marginal tax rate, you get pushed to
invest and research," said Erling Kvadsheim, director for
industry policy at the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association.
"Essentially you only pay 22 percent of the cost because the
state picks up the rest.
The government this month also decided to establish a new
petroleum research centre in Stavanger.
"Norway has had a much longer-term mindset with tax breaks
to match. The thinking has never been that joined up in the UK,"
said Bruce Ferguson, managing director at British equipment
maker Hunting. "The other advantage of working in Norway is that
if your product complies in Norway, you can sell it to any
market in the world."
But Norway's role as an hub for innovation could come under
pressure in the years ahead. As its fields mature and output
falls, forcing development costs to rise, that could combine
with Norway's high taxes and high labour costs, second only to
Australia's, to stifle investment in research.