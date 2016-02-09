CORRECTED-As Big Oil shrinks, boards plot different paths out of crisis

(Corrects paragraph five to show deepwater projects are being
By Ron Bousso and Terry Wade
LONDON/HOUSTON, Feb 7 As oil and gas companies
cut ever-deeper into the bone to weather their worst downturn in
decades, boards have adopted contrasting strategies to lead them
out of the crisis.
Crude prices have tumbled around 70 percent over the past 18
months to around $35 a barrel, leading to five of the world's
top oil companies reporting sharp declines in profits in recent
days.
Executives at energy firms face a tough balancing act: they
must cut spending to stay financially afloat while preserving
the production infrastructure and capacity that will allow them
to compete and grow when the market recovers.
Companies have opted for differing approaches to secure
future growth, often choosing to narrow focus to their areas of
expertise and the geographic location of their main assets.
For example, American firms Chevron and
ConocoPhillips are deemphasizing costly deepwater
projects to focus on shale oil fields on their home turf. Hess
Corp, meanwhile, is spending more this year offshore
than onshore, a reversal from 2015 spending emphasized onshore.
Britain's BP is betting on offshore gas in Egypt,
while Royal Dutch Shell has opted for an alternative
route as it seeks to safeguard its future: the $50 billion
takeover of BG Group.
In the five years before the downturn began in mid-2014,
when crude prices held above $100 a barrel, big energy firms had
raced to expand production capacity, including buying stakes in
vast, costly fields sometimes located thousands of metres under
the sea, and miles from land.
Over the past year however, companies have slashed their
overall capital expenditure, scrapping plans for mega projects
that cost billions to develop and take up to a decade to bring
online.
"Companies want to strike a balance between long and
short-cycle investments while maintaining a robust balance sheet
to fund their way through the down cycle," said BMO Capital
analyst Brendan Warn. Focusing on a specific set of expertise
and geographies allowed them to offer investors a "unique value
proposition", he added.
U.S. SHALE, EGYPT GAS
Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil firm after Exxon Mobil
by market value, last week outlined plans to target
spending on "short-cycle" investments - lower-cost projects that
can take months, rather then several years, to come online.
In particular, it is focusing on its big presence in shale
oil fields in the U.S. Permian basin at the expense of
high-cost, complex deepwater projects after cutting its 2016
capital expenditure, or capex, by 24 percent.
"In terms of longer-cycle projects, we aren't initiating. We
aren't initiating any ... You are going to see us preferentially
favour short-cycle investments, and if they don't meet our
hurdles, we won't invest," Chevron Chief Executive Officer John
Watson said in an analyst call.
Even though developing shale wells can be more costly than
some deepwater projects on a per-barrel basis, a much shorter
development cycle and lower execution risks mean that companies
can reap benefits quicker.
The short-term investment strategy is driven in part by the
fact that, unlike for example BP, it already has a pipeline of
longer-term projects - it is currently developing some of the
world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects such as the
Gorgon and Wheatstone plants in Australia.
Smaller firms ConocoPhillips and Hess have also shifted away
from deepwater projects to onshore shale production including in
North Dakota's Bakken Shale.
BP was one of very few companies that approved a major
project last year, with its $12 billion investment decision in
the West Nile Delta gas project in Egypt. The strategy is partly
based its plans to see a large part of its future production
growth come from gas off the coast of the North African country.
But the company, which reported its biggest-ever loss last
week, also does not have the line-up of long-term projects
boasted by the likes of Chevron; the development is also driven
by the fact it sold more than $50 billion of assets after the
deadly 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, leading to a significant
decline in output, according to analysts.
"BP aren't digging themselves through a hole. They are
investing a little bit through the cycle," said Warn.
DEALMAKING
Shell, by contrast, opted at an early stage of the downturn
to acquire Britain's BG Group in the sector's largest deal in a
decade. It will make it a leader in LNG and offshore oil
production in Brazil and increase its energy reserves by about a
fifth.
The Anglo-Dutch group, which posted its lowest annual income
for 13 years last week, expects to complete the deal this month.
U.S. giant Exxon may need to take a leaf out of Shell's book
and seek a major M&A deal after it surprised many in the market
last week by slashing its 2016 spending by a quarter to $23
billion, said Anish Kapadia, analyst at Tudor, Pickering, Holt
and Co.
The capex cut signals the company - which reported its
smallest quarterly profit in more than a decade - is not
planning to invest in many new projects, he said.
"That is a signal that Exxon doesn't have an attractive
enough project queue to invest in and is not willing to invest
in upstream, so if it wants to grow it will have to make an
acquisition," added Kapadia.
"In this environment with the potential for higher oil
price, Chevron are doing the right thing. They can survive over
the next few years and have the option to grow. Exxon is at the
bottom of the pile. It looks the most expensive but it is hard
to justify given the lack of growth outlook."
Tudor, Pickering, Holt and Co. has a 'buy' recommendation on
Chevron and Shell, a 'hold' on BP and 'sell' on Exxon.
Norway's Statoil and France's Total,
meanwhile, appear to be sitting in the middle ground: both have
indicated they will not invest in new projects this year but
they also have big projects coming on stream in the coming years
that will counter production declines.
