Iran to ship 4 mln barrels of crude to Europe in coming 24 hours

DUBAI Feb 13 Iran will load 4 million barrels
of crude oil on tankers destined for Europe in the coming 24
hours, a senior official was quoted as saying on Saturday,
including 2 million barrels to be bought by France's Total
.
"In the coming 24 hours, 4 million barrels of crude oil will
be loaded onto 3 tankers destined for Europe," Rokneddin Javadi,
managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company, was
quoted as saying by the Shana news agency.
"Of those 4 million barrels of crude, 2 million barrels are
assigned to France's Total, and 2 million barrels have been
bought by two companies in Russia and Spain," he added.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)