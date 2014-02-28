Kazakh PM hopes Kashagan to restart oil output in H1 or early H2 of 2014

ALMATY Feb 28 Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Serik
Akhmetov said on Friday he hoped that the country's giant
offshore oilfield Kashagan could restart output in the first
half or early in the second half of this year.
Production at Kashagan, the world's biggest crude oil
discovery in 35 years, began in September but came to a halt
weeks later after a leak was found. Repeated delays have
infuriated the government, which has threatened to fine the
multinational consortium operating the project.
"Kashagan is standing idle today. I hope that in the first
half or early in the second half (of 2014) it will resume
production," Akhmetov told a government meeting.