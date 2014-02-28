版本:
2014年 2月 28日

Kazakh PM hopes Kashagan to restart oil output in H1 or early H2 of 2014

ALMATY Feb 28 Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Serik Akhmetov said on Friday he hoped that the country's giant offshore oilfield Kashagan could restart output in the first half or early in the second half of this year.

Production at Kashagan, the world's biggest crude oil discovery in 35 years, began in September but came to a halt weeks later after a leak was found. Repeated delays have infuriated the government, which has threatened to fine the multinational consortium operating the project.

"Kashagan is standing idle today. I hope that in the first half or early in the second half (of 2014) it will resume production," Akhmetov told a government meeting.
