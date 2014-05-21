版本:
Kashagan may resume oil output in late 2015-early 2016 -minister

ASTANA May 21 Production at Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield, halted last October after gas leaks were detected in its pipelines, may resume in late 2015 or in early 2016, Kazakh Oil & Gas Minister Uzakbai Karabalin said on Wednesday.

"It (production) may restart by the end of 2015 if all goes well," Karabalin told Reuters. "Otherwise, it may turn out to be early 2016." (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by William Hardy)
