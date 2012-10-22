Energy giants look to longer term at Kazakh field

| KASHAGAN OILFIELD, Kazakhstan
KASHAGAN OILFIELD, Kazakhstan Oct 22 It has
taken $46 billion over 12 years to bring Kashagan, the biggest
world oilfield discovery since 1968, to the brink of production.
But some in the seven-member development consortium are
wondering whether they will be able to recoup their investment
in the western Kazakh oil field before the current Production
Sharing Agreement expires in 2041.
They hope the departure of one partner, ConocoPhillips, will
lead to a reshuffle that will give them greater operating
control and extend the PSA beyond 2041, long enough to guarantee
returns from the larger second phase of development.
"We've developed only a small fraction of this gigantic
field. This is a lifetime development," said Alain Guenot,
planning director for North Caspian Operating Co, or NCOC, the
consortium that unites the seven investors.
Up to 12 billion barrels of oil, enough to supply the world
for four months, lie in wait beneath Kazakhstan's portion of the
Caspian Sea, to be extracted by the consortium that includes
ExxonMobil, Shell and Eni.
ConocoPhillips, which is disposing of billions of dollars'
worth of overseas assets to reduce debt and increase its
exploration and dividend budgets, wants to sell its 8.4 percent
stake, Oil and Gas Minister Sauat Mynbayev has said.
The Houston-based company has not confirmed this.
STATE OPTION
If ConocoPhillips does sell up the state oil and gas
company, KazMunaiGas, would have first refusal on a stake some
analysts estimate to be worth more than $5 billion.
Kazakhstan, the largest economy in central Asia, has grown
in confidence and is pushing to redraw contracts agreed in the
lean years after being cast adrift by the Soviet Union's
collapse in 1991.
The state entered the project as a shareholder in 2005,
after locking horns with the developers over ballooning costs.
KazMunaiGas doubled its stake three years later to its current
16.8 percent.
This is the same as Eni, ExxonMobil, Shell and Total
. If peak production of 1.5 million barrels per day is
ever achieved, these five partners would each be entitled to
252,000 barrels per da.
Home to 3 percent of the world's recoverable oil reserves,
Kazakhstan is the largest former Soviet oil producer after
Russia. Oil is the cornerstone of the economy and production is
forecast to rise 60 percent by the end of the decade.
Increasing the KazMunaiGas stake would allow the country
greater access to the profits from its offshore fields as its
reserves on land dwindle, due to extraction that in some parts
has been going for more than a century.
"There once was a saying: 'What's good for General Motors is
good for the United States'," Daniyar Berlibayev, deputy chief
executive of state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas, said during
an oil conference on Oct. 4.
"I could also say: What's good for KazMunaiGas is good for
Kazakhstan."
But it is not a foregone conclusion that KazMunaiGas,
stretched by a $6 billion refinery overhaul and the social costs
of rehiring oil workers laid off elsewhere, will buy Conoco's
stake.
The Kazakhs are also aware that they need the financial and
technical muscle of the oil majors who want to make sure they
get access to the second phase of development.
LONG LIFE
Oil minister Mynbayev expects first oil in March 2013. Daily
output is forecast to reach 370,000 barrels by 2016. The
ultimate Phase One target, requiring the addition of extra gas
compressors, is 450,000 barrels per day.
But with up to 12 billion barrels of recoverable reserves
within the Kashagan concession area - about the same as OPEC
member Algeria's total proven reserves - the real value lies in
a second phase that will begin beyond 2020.
"Everybody would like to extend the PSA. There have been
discussions," said Guenot. "We know that the life of this field
is much longer than 2041."
An official in the capital Astana, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said ExxonMobil and Shell had proposed a 20-year
extension of the PSA and requested operating control of Phase
Two.
Asked about this at recent conferences in Astana and London,
senior executives from both companies declined to comment.
The oil ministry's executive secretary, Kanatbek Safinov said he
was not aware of any request to extend the PSA.
He estimates Phase Two investment costs at anywhere between
$10 billion and $20 billion. Mynbayev, citing prohibitive costs,
sent an earlier Phase Two development plan back to the drawing
board in 2008.
"Ultimately, further development needs to be profitable for
the majors," said Dominic Lewenz, oil and gas research director
at Almaty-based investment bank Visor Capital.
"If they feel the overall development not sufficiently
attractive, the government may need to put some sort of
sweetener on the table."
SHALLOW AND ICY
Kazakhstan needs the foreign companies to be involved
because it does not have the first-hand experience of developing
a deep and exceptionally complex offshore field involving a
man-made archipelago stretching across the northern Caspian Sea.
"At the right levels of government in Kazakhstan, they know
that they also need support in developing the deeper and
offshore fields - which are, after all, still regarded as some
of the world's most formidable engineering challenges," said
Lewenz of Visor Capital.
The sea is less than five metres deep in places, too shallow
for large ships. It freezes for five months a year, heaving ice
floes against islands made from local limestone. Once, they even
carried a stranded wolf ashore.
And though the water is shallow, the seabed reservoir itself
is more than four kilometres deep. It's also high-pressure and
rich in combustible hydrogen sulphide. Safety measures, Guenot
said, are part of the reason that costs have overshot estimates.
Twenty wells on two islands - there will be 40 by 2016 -
will be controlled remotely from D Island, the offshore hub.
From a peak of 6,500 during construction, staff numbers will
drop to 240 at a time when production begins. Another 200 per
shift will be onshore at the Bolashak plant which lies at the
other end of a 130-kilometre pipeline from the sea. Eighty
percent will be Kazakh citizens.
Control room operator Sagyndyk Taniyev from east Kazakhstan
acknowledges the role the consortium has played in his training:
"We have many foreign specialists here. We're always learning
from them."