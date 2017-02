ASTANA Oct 2 U.S. oil firm ConocoPhillips is ready to sell its stake in a multinational consortium developing Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield, Kazakh Oil and Gas Minister Sauat Mynbayev said on Tuesday.

The U.S. oil major owns an 8.4-percent stake in the field.

Kashagan, the world's biggest oil discovery in 40 years, is expected to produce its first oil by the end of March 2013, Mynbayev told reporters on the sidelines of an international energy conference.