UPDATE 2-Kazakhs delay Kashagan stake decision to July

By Mariya Gordeyeva, Raushan Nurshayeva and Vladimir
Soldatkin
ASTANA/MOSCOW May 22 Kazakhstan will decide by
early July whether to exercise an option to buy the
ConocoPhillips 8.4 percent stake in the Kashagan oil
field, which has attracted interest from companies in China and
India.
"(The state commission's) decision will be made by July 2,"
Kazakh Oil & Gas Minister Sauat Mynbayev said on Wednesday.
Kashagan, the world's biggest oilfield discovery in more
than 40 years, holds an estimated 30 billion barrels of oil in
place, of which 8 billion to 12 billion are potentially
recoverable. First production is expected in the middle of this
year.
The government has a right to buy the stake, which could
sell for around $5 billion, as part of an international
consortium developing the field, and if it does not, to decide
on a buyer.
Kazakhstan, home to 3 percent of the world's recoverable oil
reserves, has moved in recent years to exert greater management
control and secure bigger revenues from foreign-owned oil and
gas projects.
But Kazakh state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas
already entered the Kashagan consortium in 2005 as a
shareholder and has since doubled its stake to 16.81 percent.
Moscow-based UBS analyst Maxim Moshkov said there were
serious doubts that the Kazakh government needed to increase its
ownership.
"I don't think there are (Kazakh) ownership issues left with
the project after KazMunaiGas entered it," he said.
KazMunaiGas already has a high debt level and would have
limited ability to finance capital expenditure within the
Kashagan project, he added.
INDIA OR CHINA
ConocoPhillips, shedding overseas assets to cut debt and
increase its investment in lower-cost domestic shale oil and
gas, said it intended to sell the stake to India's state-run Oil
and Natural Gas Corp for about $5 billion.
Kazakhstan originally said it had until late May to decide
on the fate of the stake. Mynbayev gave no reason for the
extension of the deadline.
The minister, speaking on the sidelines of the 6th Astana
Economic Forum, also said Kazakhstan did not plan to change the
current production-sharing agreement on Kashagan.
Last month Mynbayev said that China had shown an interest in
buying the stake.
Moshkov said he believed a Chinese company was more likely
to acquire the stake than an Indian firm.
"China is already in Kazakhstan, and there is infrastructure
in place. There is a Chinese pipeline project," he said.
Italy's Eni, U.S. major ExxonMobil, Royal
Dutch Shell and France's Total all hold 16.81
percent stakes in Kashagan. Japan's Inpex owns 7.56
percent.