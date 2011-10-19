Rpt-Kazakh Shymkent oil refinery shuts for maintenance

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

* Scheduled maintenance Oct. 19-Nov. 19

* Refinery owned by KazMunaiGas, CNPC

ALMATY, Oct 19 The Shymkent oil refinery in Kazakhstan closed on Wednesday for a scheduled 30-day overhaul, the owners of the refinery said in a statement.

The refinery will be closed until Nov. 19, PetroKazakhstan Oil Products said. The company is a joint venture between state oil and gas firm KazMunaiGas and PetroKazakhstan Inc, which in turn is majority owned by Chinese state oil firm CNPC.

The Shymkent refinery, one of three in Kazakhstan, processes Kazakh and West Siberian crude and produces products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and liquefied gas. It processed more than 4 million tonnes of crude in 2009.

Kazakhstan, which holds 3 percent of the world's recoverable oil reserves, has more than trebled crude output over the last decade to become the second-biggest producer in the former Soviet Union after Russia.

KazMunaiGas owns the country's other two refineries, in Pavlodar and Atyrau. The state company has launched a $4 billion modernisation programme for the three refineries, due for completion by the end of 2014. (Reporting by Robin Paxton)