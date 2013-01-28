REFILE-Chevron-led Kazakh oil venture sees sharp output rise in 2018-19

Cloud software provider Okta surges 44 percent in debut
April 7 Cloud software provider Okta Inc's shares jumped as much as 44 percent in its debut on Friday, giving the tech unicorn a market capitalization of about $2.22 billion.
ASTANA Jan 28 Output at Chevron-led Tengizchevroil (TCO), Kazakhstan's largest oil producer, is set to rise by 12 million tonnes per year in the 2018-19 timeframe from last year's 24.2 million tonnes, TCO General Director Tim Miller said on Monday.
April 7 Cloud software provider Okta Inc's shares jumped as much as 44 percent in its debut on Friday, giving the tech unicorn a market capitalization of about $2.22 billion.
BUENOS AIRES, April 7 Argentina's environmental ministry asked a federal court to totally suspend operations at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine in San Juan province, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Friday.
* Okta Inc shares open at $23.56 in debut, above IPO price of $17.00 per share Further company coverage: