REFILE-Chevron-led Kazakh oil venture sees sharp output rise in 2018-19

ASTANA Jan 28 Output at Chevron-led Tengizchevroil (TCO), Kazakhstan's largest oil producer, is set to rise by 12 million tonnes per year in the 2018-19 timeframe from last year's 24.2 million tonnes, TCO General Director Tim Miller said on Monday.
