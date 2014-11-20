UPDATE 1-Chevron-led Kazakh oil venture TCO's output slips in Jan-Sept

(Adds details, background)
ALMATY Nov 20 Output at Chevron-led
Tengizchevroil (TCO), Kazakhstan's largest oil producer, fell by
1.5 percent year-on-year in the January-September period to 19.8
million tonnes (158 million barrels), the company said on
Thursday.
TCO, which develops the mammoth Tengiz onshore oilfield in
western Kazakhstan, boosted its output to a record 27.1 million
tonnes last year from 24.2 million in 2012.
The company gave no reason for the output decline in the
first nine months of this year. Senior Kazakh energy officials
said last month that TCO was undergoing planned repair and
maintenance work which was due to end this month.
TCO's output is crucial for keeping Kazakhstan's oil
production at 81.8 million tonnes this year and next. Output at
the huge Kashagan oilfield in the Caspian Sea, which was halted
due to gas leaks shortly after its launch in September 2013, is
unlikely to restart before the second half of 2016.
Last month Kazakhstan gave the go-ahead to an expansion
project to boost TCO's output to 38 million tonnes by 2019.
Chevron holds 50 percent of TCO, while Exxon Mobil
owns 25 percent, Kazakh state oil company KazMunaiGas
20 percent and Lukarco, controlled by Russia's Lukoil,
the remaining 5 percent.
