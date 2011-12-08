UPDATE 1-S.Korea GS Caltex cuts runs due to poor margins -company sources

* Worsening margins prompt GS Caltex to cut runs -company
* January runs seen at December level, or lower -source
* Remaining three refiners expected to maintain rates
By Cho Mee-young and Florence Tan
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, Dec 8 GS Caltex, South
Korea's second largest refinery, is cutting crude runs this
month by 2.7 percent to 710,000 barrels per day (bpd) because of
worsening margins, company sources said on Thursday ,
taking a step regional peers are likely to follow.
Export-oriented refineries in Asia have suffered a slump in
profits from processing oil as crude costs are persistently high
while global demand for oil products has slowed in line with the
economy and a mild winter dampens seasonal heating oil demand.
In contrast, Chinese state-owned refiners will keep their
plants running at near full capacity, despite losses, to ensure
enough diesel supply during winter.
"We are currently cutting the run rates. It is all
due to refining margins," one source at the country's
second-largest crude oil refiner GS Caltex told Reuters by
telephone. The sources declined to be identified due to the
sensitivity of the matter.
GS Caltex, equally owned by GS Holdings
and Chevron Corp, has a total refining
capacity of 760,000 bpd.
When asked about the company's plan for January throughput,
the source said: "We will either maintain the December level or
lower further."
"We have to see our inventory conditions, as we've already
fixed crude imports. However, margins matter the most."
A second company source said January's throughput will be
lower than December as margins remained negative.
Complex processing margins for Dubai in Singapore slumped by
half from Nov. 1 to around $5.71 per barrel on Dec. 1, Reuters
data show. Margins deteriorated to $3.91 a barrel on average in
the last 15 days.
The remaining three South Korean refiners are
maintaining their rates, although some are considering cuts from
February on, according to sources from the companies.
South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, SK Energy, fully
owned by SK Innovation, is likely to keep its
January utilisation rates at December's level as it has already
fixed the crude import volume, said a company source who asked
not to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the media.
He did not reveal the rates. SK Energy has a combined
capacity of 1.115 million bpd at Ulsan and Incheon. But
Tuesday's blackout caused a closure of the refiner's Ulsan crude
distillation units with a combined capacity of 840,000 bpd,
though they are expected to restart fully by the end of this
week, a company spokesman said.
A source at No.3 refiner S-Oil said, "We are running at
near full capacity and likely to do so through February,
although the rates in February might be lowered due to margins."
S-Oil's crude-run capacity is 580,000 bpd, excluding an
89,000-bpd condensate fractionation unit.
The smallest refiner, Hyundai Oilbank, will keep its January
run rate at near full-capacity of 390,000 bpd, which is its
December run plan.