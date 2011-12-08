UPDATE 1-S.Korea GS Caltex cuts runs due to poor margins -company sources

* Worsening margins prompt GS Caltex to cut runs -company source

* January runs seen at December level, or lower -source

* Remaining three refiners expected to maintain rates

By Cho Mee-young and Florence Tan

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, Dec 8 GS Caltex, South Korea's second largest refinery, is cutting crude runs this month by 2.7 percent to 710,000 barrels per day (bpd) because of worsening margins, company sources said on Thursday , taking a step regional peers are likely to follow.

Export-oriented refineries in Asia have suffered a slump in profits from processing oil as crude costs are persistently high while global demand for oil products has slowed in line with the economy and a mild winter dampens seasonal heating oil demand.

In contrast, Chinese state-owned refiners will keep their plants running at near full capacity, despite losses, to ensure enough diesel supply during winter.

"We are currently cutting the run rates. It is all due to refining margins," one source at the country's second-largest crude oil refiner GS Caltex told Reuters by telephone. The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

GS Caltex, equally owned by GS Holdings and Chevron Corp, has a total refining capacity of 760,000 bpd.

When asked about the company's plan for January throughput, the source said: "We will either maintain the December level or lower further."

"We have to see our inventory conditions, as we've already fixed crude imports. However, margins matter the most."

A second company source said January's throughput will be lower than December as margins remained negative.

Complex processing margins for Dubai in Singapore slumped by half from Nov. 1 to around $5.71 per barrel on Dec. 1, Reuters data show. Margins deteriorated to $3.91 a barrel on average in the last 15 days.

The remaining three South Korean refiners are maintaining their rates, although some are considering cuts from February on, according to sources from the companies.

South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, SK Energy, fully owned by SK Innovation, is likely to keep its January utilisation rates at December's level as it has already fixed the crude import volume, said a company source who asked not to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the media.

He did not reveal the rates. SK Energy has a combined capacity of 1.115 million bpd at Ulsan and Incheon. But Tuesday's blackout caused a closure of the refiner's Ulsan crude distillation units with a combined capacity of 840,000 bpd, though they are expected to restart fully by the end of this week, a company spokesman said.

A source at No.3 refiner S-Oil said, "We are running at near full capacity and likely to do so through February, although the rates in February might be lowered due to margins."

S-Oil's crude-run capacity is 580,000 bpd, excluding an 89,000-bpd condensate fractionation unit.

The smallest refiner, Hyundai Oilbank, will keep its January run rate at near full-capacity of 390,000 bpd, which is its December run plan.