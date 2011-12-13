UPDATE 1-S.Korea S-Oil considering lower run rate in Jan -co source

* May lower Jan crude run to 510,000-520,000 bpd

* Declining margins weigh on S-Oil's near capacity runs

SEOUL Dec 13 South Korea's third-largest crude oil refiner S-Oil is considering lowering its January crude run rates to 510,000-520,000 barrels per day (bpd) from December's 565,000 bpd due to weakening refining margins, possibly joining other refiners, a company source said on Tuesday.

Refineries in Asia are struggling with slumping profits from processing high-cost crude into oil products as demand for their exports fails to rise in winter, with sources at two companies saying last week that they were reducing output in December.

"We have been running units at nearly full capacity. Declining margins are making refiners including us consider lowering runs," the S-Oil source, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters.

He said a final decision on January's run rate would be made by the end of this month. S-Oil's crude-run capacity is 580,000 bpd, excluding an 89,000-bpd condensate fractionation unit.

Benchmark processing margins for Dubai in Singapore slumped to $3.72 a barrel on average in the past 15 days from November's $5.18 and October's $5.67.

Sources at GS Caltex, South Korea's second-largest refinery, said last Thursday that it was cutting runs this month by 20,000 bpd to 710,000 bpd. GS Caltex, equally owned by GS Holdings and Chevron Corp, has a total refining capacity of 760,000 bpd.

Singapore Refining Company, which owns a 290,000 bpd refinery, will cut output by 3.7 percent in December from the previous month. Its crude throughput is expected to fall by another 7.7 percent in January.

In Japan and Taiwan, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp and Formosa Petrochemicals plan to shut some units for maintenance in December.