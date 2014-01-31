S.Korea's GS Caltex says oil leaked into sea, no production impact

| SEOUL
SEOUL Jan 31 A small amount of crude oil leaked
into the sea off the southern coast of South Korea on Friday
after a pipeline operated by GS Caltex Corp was cracked, but the
spillage had no impact on refinery production, the company said.
The crack and subsequent leak occurred at a quay off Yeosu,
over 300 km (185 miles) south of Seoul, while the 160,000-tonne
tanker Wuyi San was preparing to offload crude, spokesmen for GS
Caltex and the Korea Coast Guard said.
A small volume of oil remaining in the pipeline leaked, but
none spilled from the tanker, the spokesmen said.
The exact scale of the leak and damage is not yet known,
they said, adding that a clean-up of the ocean and seashore
involving some 70 public and private vessels would continue on
Saturday.
The operator of the tanker could not immediately be reached
for comment.
"About 60-70 percent of the clean-up work has been
completed, and the work will continue tomorrow," the Korea Coast
Guard spokesman told Reuters by telephone.
South Korea's GS Caltex, with a 775,000-barrels-per-day
(bpd) refining capacity, is equally owned by Chevron Corp
, the second-largest U.S. oil company, and South Korea's
GS Energy, owned by GS Holdings.
The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement: "The cause
of the accident should be verified thoroughly to prevent a
recurrence, while conducting a rapid clean-up to keep the ocean
from being contaminated during the Lunar New Year holidays."
In 2007, South Korea's worst oil spill occurred off the
coast of Taean, when 10,500 metric tonnes spilled from a Hong
Kong-registered tanker that had its hull punctured in a
collision.
In November 2013, a small amount of oil leaked into the sea
east of South Korea from a cracked pipeline run by the country's
top refiner, SK Energy, owned by SK Innovation.