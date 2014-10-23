版本:
Latam Products Tenders Summary-Big fuels purchases awarded

HOUSTON, Oct 23 State-run Petroecuador, Ecopetrol from Colombia, PDVSA
from Venezuela and Jamaica's Petrojam have ramped up tenders this month to buy fuels on the open
market amidst planned work at some refineries, while some of them are also offering fuel oil and
vacuum gasoil for sale.
    Latin American bids to buy products have also increased in recent weeks with Costa Rica's
refining firm Recope awarding to Glencore, Atlantic Trading & Marketing Inc. (ATMI) and Valero
Energy its annual tender to buy up to 16.05 million barrels of fuels. 

    Below is a table of recent tenders:
 COUNTRY    COMPANY       PRODUCT       VOLUME       LOADING    CLOSING  WINNER    PRICE
                                                     DATE       DATE               
 Ecuador    Petroecuador  B:HON RON 93  15* 240,000  First on   Oct 29             
                                                     Nov 15-17                     
 Ecuador    Petroecuador  B:Diesel      12* 240,000  First on   Oct 27             
                                                     Nov 10-12                     
 Jamaica    Petrojam      B:Gasoline    2* 100,000   Nov 17-28  Oct 27             
                          84/87 oct +   -180,000                                   
                          jet fuel +                                               
                          HSD                                                      
 Jamaica    Petrojam      B:Diesel +    150,000      Nov 10-12  Oct 22             
                          Jet fuel                                                 
 Colombia   Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline    3* 195,000   Nov 5-21   Oct 22             
                          RON 92        -300,000                                   
 Curacao    Curoil        B:LSD         70,000       Nov 3-6    Oct 22             
 Venezuela  PDVSA         B:ULSD        300,000      Oct 28-30  Oct 21             
 Venezuela  PDVSA         B:Catalytic   300,000      Oct 29-31  Oct 21             
                          naphtha                                                  
 Ecuador    Petroecuador  S:VGO         1.4 mln bbl  First on   Oct 20   Repsol    USGC
                                                     Nov 5-7                       Diesel
                                                                                   #2+UNL 87
                                                                                    -11.50/b
                                                                                   bl
 Peru       Pluspetrol    S:Natural     3* 300,000   Nov 1-30   Oct 20             
            & partners    gasoline                                                 
 Peru       Petroperu     S:Fuel oil    220,000      Nov 26-30  Oct 17             
 Colombia   Ecopetrol     B:Diluent     2* 170,000   Nov 6-13   Oct 16             
                          naphtha       -180,000                                   
 Colombia   Ecopetrol     S:Fuel oil    2* 420,000   Nov 4-12   Oct 16             
 Ecuador    Petroecuador  B:Naphtha     14* 240,000  First on   Oct 15             
                          RON 87                     Nov 1-3                       
 Colombia   Ecopetrol     B:ULSD + jet  2* 251,000   Nov 1-11   Oct 14             
                          A1            -255,000                                   
 Colombia   Ecopetrol     B:ULSD        3* 68,000    Nov 4-24   Oct 14             
                                        -70,000                                    
 Peru       Petroperu     B:Cracked     230,000      Nov 10-14  Oct 10             
                          naphtha RON                                              
                          92 + HOGBS                                               
                          RON 98                                                   
 C. Rica    Recope        B:Gasoline    24* 300,000  First on   Oct 9    Valero    
                          RON 91 + RON  (gasolines   1st half            Energy,   
                          95 + ULSD +   + jet)       of Nov              ATMI and  
                          Jet fuel      26* 300,000                      Glencore  
                                        (ULSD)                                     
 Venezuela  PDVSA         B:Reformate   300,000      Oct 16-18  Oct 7    Noble     
                                                                         Group     
 Venezuela  PDVSA         S:LVN         250,000      Oct 23-27  Oct 7              
 Peru       Pluspetrol    S:Natural     2* 300,000   Oct        Oct 6              
            & partners    gasoline                   14-Nov 5                      
 Venezuela  PDVSA         B:Catalytic   300,000      Oct 7-9    Oct 2              
                          naphtha                                                  
 Peru       Petroperu     B:Biodiesel   115,000      Nov 23-27  Oct 2              
    
    

 (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade)
