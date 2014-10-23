Latam Products Tenders Summary-Big fuels purchases awarded

HOUSTON, Oct 23 State-run Petroecuador, Ecopetrol from Colombia, PDVSA from Venezuela and Jamaica's Petrojam have ramped up tenders this month to buy fuels on the open market amidst planned work at some refineries, while some of them are also offering fuel oil and vacuum gasoil for sale. Latin American bids to buy products have also increased in recent weeks with Costa Rica's refining firm Recope awarding to Glencore, Atlantic Trading & Marketing Inc. (ATMI) and Valero Energy its annual tender to buy up to 16.05 million barrels of fuels. For spot crude tender news stories please click: CRU-O/TEND-O For tenders on oil products please click: Naphtha......NAP/TENDA Gasoline...MOG/TENDA Jet/Diesel...MDIS/TENDA Fuel Oil...FUEL/TENDA Below is a table of recent tenders: COUNTRY COMPANY PRODUCT VOLUME LOADING CLOSING WINNER PRICE DATE DATE Ecuador Petroecuador B:HON RON 93 15* 240,000 First on Oct 29 Nov 15-17 Ecuador Petroecuador B:Diesel 12* 240,000 First on Oct 27 Nov 10-12 Jamaica Petrojam B:Gasoline 2* 100,000 Nov 17-28 Oct 27 84/87 oct + -180,000 jet fuel + HSD Jamaica Petrojam B:Diesel + 150,000 Nov 10-12 Oct 22 Jet fuel Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline 3* 195,000 Nov 5-21 Oct 22 RON 92 -300,000 Curacao Curoil B:LSD 70,000 Nov 3-6 Oct 22 Venezuela PDVSA B:ULSD 300,000 Oct 28-30 Oct 21 Venezuela PDVSA B:Catalytic 300,000 Oct 29-31 Oct 21 naphtha Ecuador Petroecuador S:VGO 1.4 mln bbl First on Oct 20 Repsol USGC Nov 5-7 Diesel #2+UNL 87 -11.50/b bl Peru Pluspetrol S:Natural 3* 300,000 Nov 1-30 Oct 20 & partners gasoline Peru Petroperu S:Fuel oil 220,000 Nov 26-30 Oct 17 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 2* 170,000 Nov 6-13 Oct 16 naphtha -180,000 Colombia Ecopetrol S:Fuel oil 2* 420,000 Nov 4-12 Oct 16 Ecuador Petroecuador B:Naphtha 14* 240,000 First on Oct 15 RON 87 Nov 1-3 Colombia Ecopetrol B:ULSD + jet 2* 251,000 Nov 1-11 Oct 14 A1 -255,000 Colombia Ecopetrol B:ULSD 3* 68,000 Nov 4-24 Oct 14 -70,000 Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 230,000 Nov 10-14 Oct 10 naphtha RON 92 + HOGBS RON 98 C. Rica Recope B:Gasoline 24* 300,000 First on Oct 9 Valero RON 91 + RON (gasolines 1st half Energy, 95 + ULSD + + jet) of Nov ATMI and Jet fuel 26* 300,000 Glencore (ULSD) Venezuela PDVSA B:Reformate 300,000 Oct 16-18 Oct 7 Noble Group Venezuela PDVSA S:LVN 250,000 Oct 23-27 Oct 7 Peru Pluspetrol S:Natural 2* 300,000 Oct Oct 6 & partners gasoline 14-Nov 5 Venezuela PDVSA B:Catalytic 300,000 Oct 7-9 Oct 2 naphtha Peru Petroperu B:Biodiesel 115,000 Nov 23-27 Oct 2 (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade)