Latam Products Tenders Summary-Costa Rica's Recope to buy asphalt

HOUSTON, Mar 6 Costa Rica's refining company Recope is offering to buy 6-12
cargoes, 32,000 barrels each, of asphalt to be received from April 2015 to April 2016, while
Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol is looking for a diluent naphtha cargo and
two gasoline cargoes.
        
    Below is a table of recent tenders:
 COUNTRY     COMPANY       PRODUCT          VOLUME       LOADING     CLOS    WINNER     PRICE
                                                         DATE        DATE               
 Costa Rica  Recope        B:Asphalt        6-12*        Apr 15-Apr  Mar 16             
                           AC-30/PG 64-22   32,000       16                             
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Diluent        290,000      Mar 30-Apr  Mar 5              
                           naphtha          -310,000     3                              
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   2* 195,000   Mar 24-Apr  Mar 4              
                           92               -200,000     20                             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           2* 290,000   Apr 11-27   Mar 4              
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Virgin         200,000      Apr 11-15   Feb 26             
                           naphtha                                                      
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        38,000       Apr         Feb 24             
                           naphtha                                                      
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        230,000      Apr         Feb 23             
                           naphtha + HOGBS                                              
 Uruguay     ANCAP         B:LPG (propane   24,000 cm    Apr 20-30   Feb 19             
                           + butane)        propane +                                   
                                            16,000 cm                                   
                                            butane                                      
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Diluent        3* 170,000   Mar 14-30   Feb 18             
                           naphtha          -180,000                                    
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Biodiesel      2* 120,000   Mar 27-May  Feb 11             
                                                         31                             
 Uruguay     ANCAP         B:Petrochemical  18,000 cm    Mar 15      Feb 10             
                           naphtha                                                      
 Peru        Pluspetrol &  S:Natural        3* 300,000   Mar 5-Apr   Feb 10             
             partners      gasoline                      5                              
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        38,000       Feb 12-Mar  Feb 9              
                           naphtha                       10                             
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Diluent        290,000      Mar 2-6     Feb 9              
                           naphtha          -310,000                                    
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   290,000      Mar 5-15    Feb 5              
                           92               -300,000                                    
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        240,000      Mar         Feb 3              
                           naphtha + HOGBS                                              
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     Diluent naphtha  170,000      Feb 25-29   Jan 29             
                                            -180,000                                    
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Fuel oil/HFO   200,000      Mar         Jan 29             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           2* 290,000   Mar 8-31    Jan 27             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD + jet     2* 290,000   Feb 22-Mar  Jan 22             
                           fuel                          31                             
 Peru        Pluspetrol &  S:Natural        3* 300,000   Feb 5-Mar   Jan 21             
             partners      gasoline                      5                              
 Ecuador     Petroecuador  B:Premium        14* 240,000  First on    Jan 19             
                           diesel                        Feb 8-10                       
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Fuel oil/HFO   200,000      Feb         Jan 14             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        260,000      Feb 17-21   Jan 14             
                           naphtha + HOGBS                                              
 Uruguay     ANCAP         B:Fuel oil       10,000 cm    Feb 5-Mar   Jan 14             
                                                         5                              
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           290,000      Feb 11-15   Jan 13             
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline Ron   290,000      Feb 3-7     Jan 13             
                           92               -300,000                                    
 Chile       ENAP          B:MTBE           10* 22,000   Mar-Dec     Jan 12             
                                            cm                                          
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B: Heavy         6* 500,000   Feb-Jul     Jan 8   Citizens   USGC
                           naphtha                                           Resources  naphtha
                                                                             LLC,       + $8 cpg
                                                                             Gunvor     
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   195,000      Feb 1-7     Jan 8              
                           92               -200,000                                    
 Peru        Pluspetrol &  S:LPG (propane   20,000       Jan 20-30   Jan 8              
             partners      + butane)        -30,000 MT                                  
 Peru        Pluspetrol &  S:Natural        2* 300,000   Jan 20-Feb  Jan 6              
             partners      gasoline                      5                              
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           290,000      Feb         Jan 6              
 Costa Rica  Recope        B:LPG (propane   1,600,000    Feb         Jan 6              
                           + butane)                     2015-Feb                       
                                                         2016                           
 Jamaica     Petrojam      B:HSD + jet      800,000      Feb-Dec     Dec 31             
                           fuel + ULSD      -1,200,000                                  
                                            HSD +                                       
                                            300,000-                                    
                                            600,000 jet                                 
                                             + 200,000                                  
                                            -300,000                                    
                                            ULSD                                        
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           290,000      Feb         Dec 29             
 Uruguay     ANCAP         B:Petroleum      30,000 MT    Feb 20-Mar  Dec 18             
                           coke                          10                             
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Fuel oil/ HFO  200,000      Jan 21-25   Dec 18             
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   290,000      Jan 16-20   Dec 17             
                           92               -300,000                                    
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Diluent        290,000      Jan 7-11    Dec 16             
                           naphtha          -310,000                                    
 Ecuador     Petroecuador  B:Cutter stock   3* 210,000   First on    Dec 15             
                                                         Jan 1-3                        
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           290,000      Jan 17-21   Dec 12             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        220,000      Jan 24-28   Dec 10             
                           naphtha + HOGBS                                              
 Costa Rica  Recope        B:MTBE           1-3* 20,000  First on    Dec 10             
                                                         Feb 15-28                      
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   195,000      Jan 3-7     Dec 9              
                           92               -200,000                                    
 Costa Rica  Recope        B:Avgas          4,000        Jan 15-31   Dec 3              
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B:HSD            300,000      Dec 20-26   Dec 2              
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B:Catalytic      300,000      Dec 15-20   Dec 2              
                           naphtha                                                      
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Biodiesel      2* 120,000   Jan-Feb     Dec 2              
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Fuel oil/HFO   200,000      Dec 27-31   Dec 2              
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Avgas          7,000        Jan 5-30    Nov 26             
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B:VGO            300,000      Nov 30-Dec  Nov 25             
                                                         2                              
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B:ULSD           300,000      Dec 5-7     Nov 25             
 Pluspetrol  Peru          S:Natural        2* 300,000   Dec 5-25    Nov 24             
 & partners                gasoline                                                     
 Dominican   Refidomsa     B:Jet A1         2* 65,000    Dec 6-19    Nov 21             
 Republic                                                                               
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:ULSD           3* 280,000   Dec 6-29    Nov 20             
                                            -290,000                                    
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:ULSD + jet A1  251,000      Dec 23-26   Nov 20             
                                            -255,000                                    
 Jamaica     Petrojam      B:ULSD           35,000       Dec 5-7     Nov 19             
 Jamaica     Petrojam      B:Gasoline RON   2* 80,000    Dec 5-23    Nov 19             
                           84 + RON 88      -120,000                                    
 Jamaica     Petrojam      B:HSD            100,000      Nov 27-Dec  Nov 19             
                                                         17                             
 Jamaica     Petrojam      B:HSD + jet      100,000      Nov 27-Dec  Nov 19             
                           fuel                          17                             
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   195,000      Dec 19-23   Nov 18             
                           92               -200,000                                    
 Venezuela   PDVSA         S:HFO            2,000,000    Dec 13-20   Nov 18             
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Fuel oil       200,000      Dec 15-19   Nov 14             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        240,000      Dec 15-19   Nov 13             
                           naphtha + HOGBS                                              
 Peru        Pluspetrol    S:Natural        3* 300,000   Nov 25-Jan  Nov 12             
             & partners    gasoline                      5                              
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:ULSD           3* 68,000    Dec 10-29   Nov 12             
                                            -70,000                                     
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Diluent        2* 170,000   Dec 7-13    Nov 11             
                           naphtha          -180,000                                    
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B:Gasoline       6* 300,000   Nov 11-17   Nov 10             
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B:ULSD           2* 300,000   Nov 11-17   Nov 10             
 Ecuador     Petroecuador  S:Fuel oil #6    5* 190,000   Nov-Apr     Nov 6   Citizens   USGC
                                                                             Energy     Fuel oil
                                                                                        #6     
                                                                                        -$1.99/b
                                                                                        bl
 Costa Rica  Recope        B:Fuel oil       3-6*         First on    Nov 5   Mercuria   
                                            165,000      Dec 1-15            Energy     
                                                                             Trading    
 Colombia    Pacific       S:Castilla       1,000,000    Dec 1-15    Nov 4   Unipec     
             Rubiales      crude                                                        
 Colombia    Cartagena     B:Gasoline RON   290,000      Nov 27-29   Nov 4              
             refinery      92               -300,000                                    
    
    

 (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Anna Driver)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

