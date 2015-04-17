版本:
Latam Products Tenders Summary-Ecopetrol tenders to buy diluent naphtha

NEW YORK, April 17 Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol is
offering to buy three cargoes totaling 170,000 barrels to 180,000 barrels of diluent naphtha to
be received between May 7 and 25. 
        
    Below is a table of recent tenders:
 COUNTRY     COMPANY       PRODUCT          VOLUME       LOADING     CLOS    WINNER     PRICE
                                                         DATE        DATE               
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B: Diluent       170,000-     May 7-25    April              
                           naphtha          180,000                  15                 
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B: Gasoline RON  2*195,000-   April       April              
                           92               200,000      27-May 18   14                 
 Peru        Petroperu     B: Cracked       150,000      May 6-10    April              
                           naphtha                                   8                  
 Peru        Petroperu     B: HOGBS         50,000       May 6-10    April              
                                                                     8                  
 Costa Rica  Recope        B:Asphalt        6-12*        Apr 15-Apr  Mar 16             
                           AC-30/PG 64-22   32,000       16                             
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Diluent        290,000      Mar 30-Apr  Mar 5              
                           naphtha          -310,000     3                              
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   2* 195,000   Mar 24-Apr  Mar 4              
                           92               -200,000     20                             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           2* 290,000   Apr 11-27   Mar 4              
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Virgin         200,000      Apr 11-15   Feb 26             
                           naphtha                                                      
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        38,000       Apr         Feb 24             
                           naphtha                                                      
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        230,000      Apr         Feb 23             
                           naphtha + HOGBS                                              
 Uruguay     ANCAP         B:LPG (propane   24,000 cm    Apr 20-30   Feb 19             
                           + butane)        propane +                                   
                                            16,000 cm                                   
                                            butane                                      
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Diluent        3* 170,000   Mar 14-30   Feb 18             
                           naphtha          -180,000                                    
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Biodiesel      2* 120,000   Mar 27-May  Feb 11             
                                                         31                             
 Uruguay     ANCAP         B:Petrochemical  18,000 cm    Mar 15      Feb 10             
                           naphtha                                                      
 Peru        Pluspetrol &  S:Natural        3* 300,000   Mar 5-Apr   Feb 10             
             partners      gasoline                      5                              
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        38,000       Feb 12-Mar  Feb 9              
                           naphtha                       10                             
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Diluent        290,000      Mar 2-6     Feb 9              
                           naphtha          -310,000                                    
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   290,000      Mar 5-15    Feb 5              
                           92               -300,000                                    
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        240,000      Mar         Feb 3              
                           naphtha + HOGBS                                              
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     Diluent naphtha  170,000      Feb 25-29   Jan 29             
                                            -180,000                                    
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Fuel oil/HFO   200,000      Mar         Jan 29             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           2* 290,000   Mar 8-31    Jan 27             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD + jet     2* 290,000   Feb 22-Mar  Jan 22             
                           fuel                          31                             
 Peru        Pluspetrol &  S:Natural        3* 300,000   Feb 5-Mar   Jan 21             
             partners      gasoline                      5                              
 Ecuador     Petroecuador  B:Premium        14* 240,000  First on    Jan 19             
                           diesel                        Feb 8-10                       
 Peru        Petroperu     S:Fuel oil/HFO   200,000      Feb         Jan 14             
 Peru        Petroperu     B:Cracked        260,000      Feb 17-21   Jan 14             
                           naphtha + HOGBS                                              
 Uruguay     ANCAP         B:Fuel oil       10,000 cm    Feb 5-Mar   Jan 14             
                                                         5                              
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           290,000      Feb 11-15   Jan 13             
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline Ron   290,000      Feb 3-7     Jan 13             
                           92               -300,000                                    
 Chile       ENAP          B:MTBE           10* 22,000   Mar-Dec     Jan 12             
                                            cm                                          
 Venezuela   PDVSA         B: Heavy         6* 500,000   Feb-Jul     Jan 8   Citizens   USGC
                           naphtha                                           Resources  naphtha
                                                                             LLC,       + $8 cpg
                                                                             Gunvor     
 Colombia    Ecopetrol     B:Gasoline RON   195,000      Feb 1-7     Jan 8              
                           92               -200,000                                    
 Peru        Pluspetrol &  S:LPG (propane   20,000       Jan 20-30   Jan 8              
             partners      + butane)        -30,000 MT                                  
 Peru        Pluspetrol &  S:Natural        2* 300,000   Jan 20-Feb  Jan 6              
             partners      gasoline                      5                              
 Peru        Petroperu     B:ULSD           290,000      Feb         Jan 6              
 Costa Rica  Recope        B:LPG (propane   1,600,000    Feb         Jan 6              
                           + butane)                     2015-Feb                       
                                                         2016                           
 Jamaica     Petrojam      B:HSD + jet      800,000      Feb-Dec     Dec 31             
                           fuel + ULSD      -1,200,000
