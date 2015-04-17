Latam Products Tenders Summary-Ecopetrol tenders to buy diluent naphtha

NEW YORK, April 17 Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol is offering to buy three cargoes totaling 170,000 barrels to 180,000 barrels of diluent naphtha to be received between May 7 and 25. For spot crude tender news stories please click: CRU-O/TEND-O For tenders on oil products please click: Naphtha......NAP/TENDA Gasoline...MOG/TENDA Jet/Diesel...MDIS/TENDA Fuel Oil...FUEL/TENDA Below is a table of recent tenders: COUNTRY COMPANY PRODUCT VOLUME LOADING CLOS WINNER PRICE DATE DATE Colombia Ecopetrol B: Diluent 170,000- May 7-25 April naphtha 180,000 15 Colombia Ecopetrol B: Gasoline RON 2*195,000- April April 92 200,000 27-May 18 14 Peru Petroperu B: Cracked 150,000 May 6-10 April naphtha 8 Peru Petroperu B: HOGBS 50,000 May 6-10 April 8 Costa Rica Recope B:Asphalt 6-12* Apr 15-Apr Mar 16 AC-30/PG 64-22 32,000 16 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 290,000 Mar 30-Apr Mar 5 naphtha -310,000 3 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline RON 2* 195,000 Mar 24-Apr Mar 4 92 -200,000 20 Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 2* 290,000 Apr 11-27 Mar 4 Peru Petroperu S:Virgin 200,000 Apr 11-15 Feb 26 naphtha Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 38,000 Apr Feb 24 naphtha Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 230,000 Apr Feb 23 naphtha + HOGBS Uruguay ANCAP B:LPG (propane 24,000 cm Apr 20-30 Feb 19 + butane) propane + 16,000 cm butane Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 3* 170,000 Mar 14-30 Feb 18 naphtha -180,000 Peru Petroperu B:Biodiesel 2* 120,000 Mar 27-May Feb 11 31 Uruguay ANCAP B:Petrochemical 18,000 cm Mar 15 Feb 10 naphtha Peru Pluspetrol & S:Natural 3* 300,000 Mar 5-Apr Feb 10 partners gasoline 5 Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 38,000 Feb 12-Mar Feb 9 naphtha 10 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 290,000 Mar 2-6 Feb 9 naphtha -310,000 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline RON 290,000 Mar 5-15 Feb 5 92 -300,000 Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 240,000 Mar Feb 3 naphtha + HOGBS Colombia Ecopetrol Diluent naphtha 170,000 Feb 25-29 Jan 29 -180,000 Peru Petroperu S:Fuel oil/HFO 200,000 Mar Jan 29 Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 2* 290,000 Mar 8-31 Jan 27 Peru Petroperu B:ULSD + jet 2* 290,000 Feb 22-Mar Jan 22 fuel 31 Peru Pluspetrol & S:Natural 3* 300,000 Feb 5-Mar Jan 21 partners gasoline 5 Ecuador Petroecuador B:Premium 14* 240,000 First on Jan 19 diesel Feb 8-10 Peru Petroperu S:Fuel oil/HFO 200,000 Feb Jan 14 Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 260,000 Feb 17-21 Jan 14 naphtha + HOGBS Uruguay ANCAP B:Fuel oil 10,000 cm Feb 5-Mar Jan 14 5 Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 290,000 Feb 11-15 Jan 13 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline Ron 290,000 Feb 3-7 Jan 13 92 -300,000 Chile ENAP B:MTBE 10* 22,000 Mar-Dec Jan 12 cm Venezuela PDVSA B: Heavy 6* 500,000 Feb-Jul Jan 8 Citizens USGC naphtha Resources naphtha LLC, + $8 cpg Gunvor Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline RON 195,000 Feb 1-7 Jan 8 92 -200,000 Peru Pluspetrol & S:LPG (propane 20,000 Jan 20-30 Jan 8 partners + butane) -30,000 MT Peru Pluspetrol & S:Natural 2* 300,000 Jan 20-Feb Jan 6 partners gasoline 5 Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 290,000 Feb Jan 6 Costa Rica Recope B:LPG (propane 1,600,000 Feb Jan 6 + butane) 2015-Feb 2016 Jamaica Petrojam B:HSD + jet 800,000 Feb-Dec Dec 31 fuel + ULSD -1,200,000