Refineries in Colombia, Jamaica to import finished fuels, Peru exporting natural gasoline -tenders

HOUSTON Oct 23 Colombia's Ecopetrol
and Cartagena refinery launched a tender to buy two cargoes of
jet fuel and ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD), according to tender
documents seen on Wednesday by Reuters.
The first cargo must include 58,000 to 60,000 barrels of jet
fuel and 145,000 to 150,000 barrels of ULSD for delivery Nov.
18-20.
A second cargo 85,000 to 90,000 barrels of ULSD must be
delivered Nov. 25-27.
Petrojam, the company that operates the Kingston refinery in
Jamaica, also put an offer on the open market to import two
gasoline cargoes. The cargoes of 80,000-100,000 barrels must be
delivered November 1-15.
The Peruvian branch of Argentina's Pluspetrol also launched
a tender to offer three 300,000 barrel cargoes of natural
gasoline, to be sold from November 15 to December 25 by the
partners of blocks 56 and 88 in the Camisea field, Peru.
The companies involved in the development of these fields
also include Repsol, U.S. Hunt Oil, Argentine
Tecpetrol, the Korean holding SK Innovation and
Argelia's Sonatrach.
