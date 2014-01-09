Pacific Rubiales offers Vasconia crude cargo, Petroperu selling virgin naphtha -tenders

HOUSTON Jan 9 Canadian oil firm Pacific
Rubiales launched a tender to sell one 500,000 barrel
cargo of medium Colombian Vasconia crude, while state-run
Petroperu is separately offering one 200,000 barrel cargo of
virgin naphtha for delivery in February, according to documents
seen by Reuters.
This is the first tender launched by Pacific Rubiales'
subsidaries including Petrominerales, another Canadian
firm working in Colombia, bought by Pacific last year.
Bidders must submit their offers before January 15 and they
have to index them only to WTI front month prices, the
invitation says. The cargo will be delivered at Covenas port
between February 13 and March 1 by any combination of Pacific's
companies, including Meta Petroleum, Pacific Stratus Energy and
Petrominerales.
Pacific, the largest private oil company operating in
Colombia and which had been offering 4 to 6 monthly cargoes of
crude, will increase its sales of oil on the open market this
year after the purchase of Petrominerales' assets.
Seperately, Petroperu's virgin naphtha cargo is scheduled to
be delivered on February 4 to 8 from Talara port. Bidders must
send offers indexed to unleaded gasoline 87 from the U.S. Gulf
Coast before January 13.