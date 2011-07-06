Exxon says working on Montana pipeline restoration plan

HOUSTON, July 6 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) is working on a plan to repair and restart a ruptured Montana pipeline that has spilled up to 1,000 barrels of oil into the Yellowstone River last weekend, but restoration is not expected for at least two weeks, an executive said on Wednesday.

"Restoration of the line is something we'll look at separately," said Gary Pruessing, president of Exxon Mobil Pipeline Company. "It's not something that's going to happen in the next day,

He said the immediate concern is cleanup of leaked oil from the line. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)