Colombia to ship at least 38 oil loads in November

 HOUSTON, Nov 1 At least 38 cargoes of Colombian
crude oil will load in November, market sources who have seen
an early, incomplete loading schedule said on Tuesday.
 Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN plans to load out 11 cargoes
of Castilla blend, eight Magdalena, two Cusiana and one each of
Vasconia and Nare Blend.
 Independent Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO intends to ship four
cargoes of Rubiales, market sources said.
 Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N) expects to load one Cano Limon
cargo.
 Canada-based independent Petrominerals PMG.TO plans to
load one cargo of Vasconia and three unspecified cargoes.
 Total shipments scheduled so far are 10.2 million barrels
of Castilla, 4,815,000 of Vasconia, 2,545,000 of Magdalena,
760,000 of Cano Limon, 500,000 of Cusiana 380,000 of South
Blend.
 Among volumes cited with no shipper specified were a total
of 3.5 million barrels of Vasconia and 380,000 barrels of Cano
Limon.
 Companies cited with lay cans but no cargo specified were
Pacific and Petrominerales with three each.
Grade/Qual   Company      Nov lift dates   Volume (OOO)
Vasconia     Ecopetrol          15-16        815
 Sulfur 0.8  Petrominerales     15-16        500
 API   24.3  Not specified      20-21        500
             Not specified      22-23        500
             Not specified       3-4         500
             Not specified      12-13        500
             Not specified      17-18        500
             Not specified      26-27        500
             Not specified      29-30        500
Castilla     Ecopetrol (all)     1-2       1,000
 Sulfur 2                        1-2         500
 API   19                        5-6         700
                                 7-8       1,000
                                 8-9         500
                                10-11      1,000
                                11-12      1,000
                                16-17      1,000
                                19-20        500
                                21-22      1,000
                                23-24      1,000
Cano Limon   Occidental          1-2         380
 Sulfur 0.5  Not specified       N/A         380
 API   29.7
Cusiana      Ecopetrol           3-4         250
 Sulfur 0.12                    13-14        250
 API   42.6
Magdalena    Ecopetrol (all)     3-4         300
 Sulfur 1.6                      5-6         315
 API   20.3                      8-9         300          
                                12-13        300          
                                15-16        300          
                                15-16        300
                                19-20        430
                                24-25        300
Nare Blend   Ecopetrol          11-12        N/A
 Sulfur N/A
 API    N/A
Rubiales     Pacific (all)       3-4         N/A
 Sulfur N/A                      5-6         N/A
 API    N/A                      9-10        N/A
                                13-14        N/A
South Blend  Ecopetrol           2-4         380
 Sulfur N/A
 API    N/A
