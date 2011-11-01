Colombia to ship at least 38 oil loads in November

HOUSTON, Nov 1 At least 38 cargoes of Colombian crude oil will load in November, market sources who have seen an early, incomplete loading schedule said on Tuesday.

Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN plans to load out 11 cargoes of Castilla blend, eight Magdalena, two Cusiana and one each of Vasconia and Nare Blend.

Independent Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO intends to ship four cargoes of Rubiales, market sources said.

Occidental Petroleum ( OXY.N ) expects to load one Cano Limon cargo.

Canada-based independent Petrominerals PMG.TO plans to load one cargo of Vasconia and three unspecified cargoes.

Total shipments scheduled so far are 10.2 million barrels of Castilla, 4,815,000 of Vasconia, 2,545,000 of Magdalena, 760,000 of Cano Limon, 500,000 of Cusiana 380,000 of South Blend.

Among volumes cited with no shipper specified were a total of 3.5 million barrels of Vasconia and 380,000 barrels of Cano Limon.

Companies cited with lay cans but no cargo specified were Pacific and Petrominerales with three each.

Grade/Qual Company Nov lift dates Volume (OOO)

Vasconia Ecopetrol 15-16 815

Sulfur 0.8 Petrominerales 15-16 500

API 24.3 Not specified 20-21 500

Not specified 22-23 500

Not specified 3-4 500

Not specified 12-13 500

Not specified 17-18 500

Not specified 26-27 500

Not specified 29-30 500

Castilla Ecopetrol (all) 1-2 1,000

Sulfur 2 1-2 500

API 19 5-6 700

7-8 1,000

8-9 500

10-11 1,000

11-12 1,000

16-17 1,000

19-20 500

21-22 1,000

23-24 1,000

Cano Limon Occidental 1-2 380

Sulfur 0.5 Not specified N/A 380

API 29.7

Cusiana Ecopetrol 3-4 250

Sulfur 0.12 13-14 250

API 42.6

Magdalena Ecopetrol (all) 3-4 300

Sulfur 1.6 5-6 315

API 20.3 8-9 300

12-13 300

15-16 300

15-16 300

19-20 430

24-25 300

Nare Blend Ecopetrol 11-12 N/A

Sulfur N/A

API N/A

Rubiales Pacific (all) 3-4 N/A

Sulfur N/A 5-6 N/A

API N/A 9-10 N/A

13-14 N/A

South Blend Ecopetrol 2-4 380

Sulfur N/A

