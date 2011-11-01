Colombia to ship at least 38 oil loads in November

BRIEF-Arrow Financial says CFO Terry Goodemote to retire from the company
* Terry R. Goodemote has indicated his intention to retire from company
HOUSTON, Nov 1 At least 38 cargoes of Colombian crude oil will load in November, market sources who have seen an early, incomplete loading schedule said on Tuesday.
Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN plans to load out 11 cargoes of Castilla blend, eight Magdalena, two Cusiana and one each of Vasconia and Nare Blend.
Independent Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO intends to ship four cargoes of Rubiales, market sources said.
Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N) expects to load one Cano Limon
cargo.
Canada-based independent Petrominerals PMG.TO plans to load one cargo of Vasconia and three unspecified cargoes.
Total shipments scheduled so far are 10.2 million barrels of Castilla, 4,815,000 of Vasconia, 2,545,000 of Magdalena, 760,000 of Cano Limon, 500,000 of Cusiana 380,000 of South Blend.
Among volumes cited with no shipper specified were a total of 3.5 million barrels of Vasconia and 380,000 barrels of Cano Limon.
Companies cited with lay cans but no cargo specified were Pacific and Petrominerales with three each.
Grade/Qual Company Nov lift dates Volume (OOO)
Vasconia Ecopetrol 15-16 815
Sulfur 0.8 Petrominerales 15-16 500
API 24.3 Not specified 20-21 500
Not specified 22-23 500
Not specified 3-4 500
Not specified 12-13 500
Not specified 17-18 500
Not specified 26-27 500
Not specified 29-30 500
Castilla Ecopetrol (all) 1-2 1,000
Sulfur 2 1-2 500
API 19 5-6 700
7-8 1,000
8-9 500
10-11 1,000
11-12 1,000
16-17 1,000
19-20 500
21-22 1,000
23-24 1,000
Cano Limon Occidental 1-2 380
Sulfur 0.5 Not specified N/A 380
API 29.7
Cusiana Ecopetrol 3-4 250
Sulfur 0.12 13-14 250
API 42.6
Magdalena Ecopetrol (all) 3-4 300
Sulfur 1.6 5-6 315
API 20.3 8-9 300
12-13 300
15-16 300
15-16 300
19-20 430
24-25 300
Nare Blend Ecopetrol 11-12 N/A
Sulfur N/A
API N/A
Rubiales Pacific (all) 3-4 N/A
Sulfur N/A 5-6 N/A
API N/A 9-10 N/A
13-14 N/A
South Blend Ecopetrol 2-4 380
Sulfur N/A
API N/A (Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Terry R. Goodemote has indicated his intention to retire from company
Feb 7 A Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc employee was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he engaged in an insider trading scheme with a former employee of a rival biopharmaceutical company.
* First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reports a 5.17 percent passive stake in Xilinx Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2knV89w) Further company coverage: