Colombia to load 35 oil cargoes in December-sources

HOUSTON, Nov 30 Thirty-five export cargoes of
Colombian crude oil are scheduled to load in December, market
sources who have seen a loading schedule said on Wednesday.
    Colombia's Ecopetrol plans to load 14 cargoes of
Castilla and seven of Magdalena during the month.
    Nine cargoes of Vasconia are planned, one by Petrobras , one by Pacific Rubiales , two by Equion,
three by Hocol, one by Perenco and one by Petrominerales .
    Occidental Petroleum expects to load three Cano
Limon cargoes.
    Independent Pacific Rubiales also intends to ship two
cargoes of Castilla, market sources said.
    Total shipments planned are 12.1 million barrels of
Castilla, 4.5 million of Vasconia, 2.1 million of Magdalena and
1.14 million of Cano Limon.
        Grade/Qual   Company       Dec lift dates        Volume

    Castilla     Ecopetrol            1-2             1,000
    Sulfur 2     Ecopetrol            5-6             1,000
    API   19     Ecopetrol            7-8               500
                 Pacific              7-8             1,000
                 Ecopetrol            9-10              500
                 Ecopetrol           12-13            1,000
                 Ecopetrol           14-15            1,000
                 Ecopetrol           16-17              500
                 Ecopetrol           19-20            1,000
                 Pacific             20-21            1,000
                 Ecopetrol           22-23              600
                 Ecopetrol           25-26              500
                 Ecopetrol           27-28            1,000
                 Ecopetrol           28-29              500
                 Ecopetrol           29-30              500
                 Ecopetrol           30-31              500
    Vasconia     HOCOL                2-3               500
    Sulfur  0.8  Pacific              6-7               500
    API    24.3  Equion              10-11              500
                 HOCOL               14-15              500
                 Petrominerales      16-17              500
                 Petrobras           18-19              500
                 Perenco             21-22              500
                 Equion              24-25              500
                 HOCOL               29-30              500
    Magdalena    Ecopetrol            3-5               300
    Sulfur 1.6   Ecopetrol           11-12              300
    API   20.3   Ecopetrol           14-15              300
                 Ecopetrol           18-19              300
                 Ecopetrol           22-23              300
                 Ecopetrol           26-27              300
                 Ecopetrol           30-31              300
    Cano Limon   Occidental           1-2               380
    Sulfur 0.5   Occidental          16-17              380
    API   29.7   Occidental          27-28              380

