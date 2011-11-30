Colombia to load 35 oil cargoes in December-sources

HOUSTON, Nov 30 Thirty-five export cargoes of Colombian crude oil are scheduled to load in December, market sources who have seen a loading schedule said on Wednesday. Colombia's Ecopetrol plans to load 14 cargoes of Castilla and seven of Magdalena during the month. Nine cargoes of Vasconia are planned, one by Petrobras , one by Pacific Rubiales , two by Equion, three by Hocol, one by Perenco and one by Petrominerales . Occidental Petroleum expects to load three Cano Limon cargoes. Independent Pacific Rubiales also intends to ship two cargoes of Castilla, market sources said. Total shipments planned are 12.1 million barrels of Castilla, 4.5 million of Vasconia, 2.1 million of Magdalena and 1.14 million of Cano Limon. Grade/Qual Company Dec lift dates Volume Castilla Ecopetrol 1-2 1,000 Sulfur 2 Ecopetrol 5-6 1,000 API 19 Ecopetrol 7-8 500 Pacific 7-8 1,000 Ecopetrol 9-10 500 Ecopetrol 12-13 1,000 Ecopetrol 14-15 1,000 Ecopetrol 16-17 500 Ecopetrol 19-20 1,000 Pacific 20-21 1,000 Ecopetrol 22-23 600 Ecopetrol 25-26 500 Ecopetrol 27-28 1,000 Ecopetrol 28-29 500 Ecopetrol 29-30 500 Ecopetrol 30-31 500 Vasconia HOCOL 2-3 500 Sulfur 0.8 Pacific 6-7 500 API 24.3 Equion 10-11 500 HOCOL 14-15 500 Petrominerales 16-17 500 Petrobras 18-19 500 Perenco 21-22 500 Equion 24-25 500 HOCOL 29-30 500 Magdalena Ecopetrol 3-5 300 Sulfur 1.6 Ecopetrol 11-12 300 API 20.3 Ecopetrol 14-15 300 Ecopetrol 18-19 300 Ecopetrol 22-23 300 Ecopetrol 26-27 300 Ecopetrol 30-31 300 Cano Limon Occidental 1-2 380 Sulfur 0.5 Occidental 16-17 380 API 29.7 Occidental 27-28 380