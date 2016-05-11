CORRECTED-Energy deals elusive despite $110 bln in assets on the block

(In paragraph 6 of May 10 report, corrects to show Chevron
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, May 10 Energy companies, including some
of the world's biggest, could be forced to slash prices of more
than $110 billion worth of assets they want to sell after
dealmaking in oil and gas fields ground to a halt due to the
volatile crude market.
The values that buyers and sellers assign to assets, largely
based on their view on the future oil price, drifted far apart
in the past year, according to several industry bankers.
Asking prices have been as much as 50 percent higher than
what buyers are willing to pay in the era of cheap oil, although
some bankers believe the gap is now narrowing again as crude
prices rally, and activity is showing signs of picking up.
Oil majors including Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron
and BP are offering assets to balance their
budgets and maintain lavish dividend policies. For smaller
companies with heavy debt burdens such as Tullow Oil,
Genel Energy or Enquest and U.S. shale
producers, the need for cash can be even stronger.
Around 146 assets worth more than $100 million each are on
the block worldwide, according to data compiled by consultancy
1Derrick. It puts their total value at $113 billion, although
any estimate remains notional until buyers and sellers come to
terms.
They include some of Chevron's Gulf of Mexico oil
fields, North Sea assets owned by Italy's Eni, Shell
and France's Total as well as a myriad assets in
Africa and Asia.
"Deals have been elusive because buyers are both few in
number and highly cautious," said Bobby Tudor, Chief Executive
Officer of U.S. investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.
Business involving energy infrastructure remains buoyant.
Even at low prices, pipelines are needed to move oil and gas
while demand for storage is strong as sellers hold onto crude
and products, hoping the market will pick up.
It is selling oil and gas still under the ground that is
problematic. The rapid rise in recent years of "unconventional"
production, largely from U.S. shale deposits, plus a
determination by major OPEC producers such as Saudi Arabia to
defend their market share has kept the energy market weak.
Prices of the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
have recovered from lows near $27 a barrel in January to around
$44 now for the prompt trading month, currently June. However,
they remain far short of levels above $110 before the collapse
began in mid-2014.
In the United States, buyers are still unwilling to value
assets at prices much above the oil price curve as measured by
forward contracts, Tudor said. Known as the strip, this
currently values WTI at around $53 a barrel in 2020.
Tudor believes the market needs to rise only a little and
stay there for mergers and acquisitions deals to pick up. "If we
can get the prompt month for WTI stabilized in the high $40s and
the 2020 price at $55 or higher, the M&A market will come
alive," he said.
U.S. shale production is now declining with lower
investments, and dozens of huge oil and gas projects have been
scrapped around the world. Nevertheless, closing asset deals
remains elusive, according to one potential buyer.
"Did the bump up from $27 a barrel to the $40s suddenly
change the pace of industry dealmaking? I am not seeing that,"
said Arun Subbiah, Founding Partner at Petroleum Equity, an
upstream oil and gas private equity firm focused on the North
Sea and onshore Europe.
"People are still looking at the macro: (oil) inventories
are still very high, U.S. unconventional production is slowly
coming down but is still stubbornly high and people will want to
see that before the industry believe the recovery is taking
place."
CLOSING GAP
While volatility heightens caution among both buyers and
sellers, the rally and signs of slowing global production appear
to confirm expectations of a recovery by the year-end,
bolstering dealmakers' confidence, according to some analysts
and bankers.
"The valuation gap is closing. If prices stay in the $40-$70
band it will not change people's fundamental expectations on
where the market is going," said Andy Brogan, Global Oil & Gas
Transactions Leader at consultancy EY. "A number of people are
looking very seriously at buying assets so (volatility) doesn't
seem to be stopping an uptick in processes."
Nevertheless, a major movement on the market could still
upset things, he added.
In a survey of industry executives conducted by EY, 88
percent said they had failed to complete or cancelled a planned
acquisition over the past year. But 58 percent expect the deal
market to improve over the next 12 months.
BP, like its peers, has announced large sale
programmes to offset growing debt while maintaining a generous
dividend policy.
BP Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said last month
that the group was also looking at buying, preferably assets it
can operate, but noted the difficult conditions.
"It is tough to find things which are value accretive in the
current market and there are lots of assets out there right
now," he said in a call to analysts following BP's first quarter
results. BP is also considering swapping assets, he added.
Shell's plan to sell $30 billion of assets by 2018 following
its $50 billion acquisition of BG Group in February is the most
ambitious in the market.
