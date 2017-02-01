After slump in energy deals, hints of recovery: EY

* Deal volume down 27 pct in 2016 from year earlier: EY
* But deal value rose to $395 billion
* Recent pick up set to accelerate, EY's Brogan says
* GRAPHIC: 2016 Oil and Gas M&A (tmsnrt.rs/2jRdAHn)
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in
the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate
as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
While the number of deals in 2016 dropped year-on-year by 27
percent, their value rose to $395 billion from $340 billion in
2015.
Executives' appetite for acquisition clearly grew after OPEC
and major non-OPEC oil producers agreed to cut output in
November, boosting prices and instilling confidence that a
recovery was under way. Exxon Mobil BP, Total
and Statoil all signed major deals in the
last few weeks of the year.
Royal Dutch Shell on Tuesday announced $4.7 billion in asset
sales, including a large chunk of its North Sea portfolio in
what many analysts saw as a bellwether for M&A activity due to
its relatively high operating costs.
"Transactions took a back seat to the more urgent task to
adapt to new economic realities in the sector last year. A
number of deals were initiated but not completed amid ongoing
volatility," Andy Brogan, EY Global Oil and Gas Transaction
Leader said.
"We expect to see the momentum that began in the fourth
quarter of 2016 continue in the year ahead."
Oil prices have gradually recovered since January 2016, when
they sank to a 13-year low of $27 a barrel, forcing companies to
slash spending and shelve deals on oil and gas fields.
Deal activity in North America rose to $76 billion in 2016
from $43 billion in 2015, driven primarily by the shale oil
Permian basin, with its low operating costs and high reservoirs,
which spurred a record number of transactions, according to the
EY report.
A total of 1,024 upstream deals were struck last year with a
combined value of $130 billion.
The infrastructure sector, which includes pipelines and
storage terminals, produced the largest increase in volume,
rising by 37 percent to 93 deals worth $146 billion.
Deals in the refining sector, which is less influenced by
oil price volatility, declined by 17 percent from a year earlier
to 131 while rising in value by around 30 percent to $65.9
billion, EY said.
Major downstream assets included the $10.9 billion
acquisition by a consortium led by Russia's oil champion Rosneft
to acquire a 98 percent stake in an Indian
refinery.[nL4N1CL05T
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)