Oil price bloodbath to spark energy sector buying spree

* Cash-rich majors the most likely buyers
* M&A flurry expected once oil prices stabilise
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Dec 19 Large oil companies flush with
cash are expected to seize on the recent collapse in oil prices
to begin a shopping spree for smaller rivals, focusing on oil
producers and explorers in Africa, Asia and the United States.
With benchmark Brent crude prices nearly halving over the
past six months to $60 a barrel, energy companies have also seen
their share prices tumble and are already adjusting the value of
their assets and cutting budgets.
Repsol's move this week to buy Talisman Energy
, Canada's fifth-largest independent oil producer, for
$8.3 billion was seen as a harbinger of things to
come.
Though analysts said the Spanish company moved too early, a
flurry of deals is expected to follow.
"We believe the current environment will precipitate a wave
of M&A activity in the European E&P (exploration and production)
sector once the oil price stabilises and begins to firm,"
investment bank BMO Capital Markets said.
Companies with strong in-house production in early stages at
a relatively low break-even price of $20-$50 a barrel located in
a region with low risk and enjoying backing from the local
government are the most attractive targets, BMO said.
Those include British oil and gas company BG Group,
which produces oil and gas in regions including Brazil, East
Africa and Australia. Other potential targets are Africa-focused
explorers Tullow Oil and Ophir Energy as well
as Kosmos Energy.
Tullow and Ophir shares have dropped by about 50 percent
since June, while BG Group and Kosmos shares have fallen by
about 30 percent, against a 26 percent decline in the European
600 oil and gas index.
SERVICES SWOOP
Oil services companies are also on buyers' radars.
Halliburton Co has already swooped on U.S. peer
Baker Hughes Inc in a $35 billion deal, but French
seismic surveys company CGG remains a target for
buyers after a failed acquisition attempt by Technip.
Major national and international oil companies with strong
cashflow and the need to expand their own production would
benefit most from buying smaller explorers and specific
services. Those include ExxonMobil and Indian and Chinese
oil companies, BMO's Brendan Warn said.
European oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell
have both said in recent weeks that the low oil price presents
buying opportunities despite being in the midst of cost-cutting
drives.
Edmund Shing, portfolio manager at BCS Asset Management,
said that the majors could boost profitability by combining
operations, using money earmarked for upstream exploration to
buy smaller E&P companies to acquire oil reserves on the cheap.
Historically, periods of intensive M&A activity have come
shortly after oil prices have gained ground following sharp
declines, such as in 2008-09, BMO said.
"Over the next 60 days or so we will start seeing companies
announcing potential asset impairments, potential writedowns and
maybe an inability to renegotiate large lines of credit," said
Dale Nijoka, Ernst & Young's Global Oil and Gas Leader.
"E&P independents in some of the emerging markets are going
to have to deal with their cost, cashflow and debt issues. They
will likely look to find larger companies with balance sheet
flexibility to get into the projects with them and get the oil
and gas into the market."
In the United States, shale oil producers will opt to shed
assets as declining oil prices hit profitability. High-quality
assets in the Baaken, Permian and Eagle Ford regions will be the
most sought after, according to Bobby Tudor, chief executive of
U.S investment bank Tudor Pickering Holt & Co.
"Buyers can afford to be very picky," he said.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent and Pamela Barbaglia;
Editing by David Goodman)