N.Sea's Gullfaks, Stafjord, DUC to shut for maintenance

OSLO May 8 The Statfjord and Gullfaks oilfields
in the Norwegian North Sea will shut down for maintenance from
late May until the second half of June for maintenance, operator
Statoil told Reuters on Thursday.
Separately, Maersk Oil, a subsidiary of shipping giant
Maersk, said its production platforms in the Danish
North Sea would be shut for around 12 days in June for
maintenance.
ConocoPhillips also said its Eldfisk project would
be shut for a "handful of days" this year.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)