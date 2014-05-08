版本:
2014年 5月 8日

N.Sea's Gullfaks, Stafjord, DUC to shut for maintenance

OSLO May 8 The Statfjord and Gullfaks oilfields in the Norwegian North Sea will shut down for maintenance from late May until the second half of June for maintenance, operator Statoil told Reuters on Thursday.

Separately, Maersk Oil, a subsidiary of shipping giant Maersk, said its production platforms in the Danish North Sea would be shut for around 12 days in June for maintenance.

ConocoPhillips also said its Eldfisk project would be shut for a "handful of days" this year. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
