With crude at $50, oil firms fear deeper crisis than in 1980s

* Companies slash $180 bln in spending in 2015
* Oil sector could deepen cuts due to low oil price
* Downturn shaping up to be worst in over 30 years
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Aug 5 After slashing spending by $180
billion to deal with one of the worst industry downturns in
decades, oil companies are still bleeding cash and slipping
further into debt to maintain dividends to shareholders.
Depressed crude prices - at below $50 a barrel Brent crude
is half what it was a year ago - mean even more cuts are needed
at new projects and existing operations. Companies trying to
dispose of oilfields to raise cash could be forced to sell
quickly and for less than they hoped.
There is little sign that the oil price will come to the
rescue as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) continues to pump hard into an oversupplied crude market
in response to explosive growth in U.S. shale oil.
Brent is expected to average $60.60 in 2015 and $69 in 2017,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts. The International
Energy Agency said in February it saw it recovering to $73 in
2020 as the supply glut slowly eases.
Analysts at investment bank Jefferies say international oil
companies lowered their break-even points by $10 a barrel after
the latest round of spending cuts, but will still need a price
of $82 a barrel in 2016 to cover spending and dividends, which
have been the main investment attraction for the sector for
decades.
"In order to cover the shortfall, the sector will increase
its borrowing. While leverage remains manageable within the
sector, this is not a practice that can continue in perpetuity,"
Jefferies said in a note on Wednesday.
Oil majors such as Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron
and Total are helped by profitable refining
operations. Most are increasing oil and gas output, squeezing as
much revenue as they can from past investments but exacerbating
the oversupply.
Spending next year is expected to decline by a further 5 to
15 percent depending on the oil price, according to Oslo-based
consultancy Rystad Energy. The world's top oil companies used
second-quarter results to show they were ready for deeper, more
painful measures.
"The tone has changed. Maybe we didn't quite create the
right impression of urgency back in January," said Shell Chief
Executive Officer Ben van Beurden.
BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley said "oil prices will be lower
for longer".
Part of the problem for the oil majors is that large
national oil companies and shale producers have increased their
share of global production gradually for years, leaving the
majors victims of forces largely beyond their control.
Their heavy investment cuts are expected to lower global
production capacity by 2 million barrels per day by 2020,
according to Rystad Energy. But OPEC producers will only move in
to make up the shortfall.
"This has been really a tough time for the industry from
Aberdeen to Angola to Houston ... It does feel like 1986," BP
CEO Dudley said last week after a near two-thirds drop in
quarterly profit.
In late 1985, oil prices slumped to $10 from around $30 over
eight months as OPEC raised output to regain market share
following an increase in non-OPEC production. The industry
responded by cutting spending by nearly a quarter and slashing
its workforce by a third, according to Morgan Stanley. Prices
gradually recovered over the next decade as global demand rose.
But today's supply overhang could last much longer. "If oil
prices follow the path suggested by the forward curve ... this
downturn would be more severe than that in 1986," Morgan Stanley
said in a note.
The $180 billion of cuts this year represent roughly a 20
percent drop from 2014, according to Rystad. Oil companies have
deferred up to $200 billion worth of projects including complex,
expensive ventures that hold huge resources, such as Canadian
oil sands and deepwater projects in Africa, Southeast Asia and
the Arctic.
Production lags investments by a minimum of six months for
onshore drilling, but up to ten years for complex deepwater
fields, liquefied natural gas projects or Canadian oil sands
mega projects.
Some observers say the industry needed an efficiency drive
with or without the oil price slump, after operating costs
tripled over the past five years.
BP found it easier to adapt to the halving of oil prices
because it had already sold $45 billion of assets and lowered
costs to cover the huge clean-up and fines from the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico spill.
"BP is probably the most advanced among these companies in
actually achieving the cost savings," said Jefferies analyst
Jason Gammel, who holds a "buy" rating on BP and Chevron.
For now, the oil majors can cover the shortfall by higher
borrowing, which currently averages around 15 percent of their
market value - still relatively low compared with other
industries.
Smaller exploration and production companies that lack big
refining operations such as Premier Oil and Tullow Oil
have been forced to abandon dividends this year.
Tullow executives said the company had "reset the business"
to be competitive at an oil price around $50. Like its peers,
the Africa-focused company has slashed spending on new projects
and shifted away from complex wells to focus on onshore and
simpler offshore plays.
Tullow arranged financing before the oil price drop and that
means it can weather the downturn for now, say analysts at
Morningstar. But they said Tullow's cash flow burn means it must
eventually sell assets which, with oil where it is today, would
probably fetch a depressed price.
Tullow's interests in major oil discoveries being developed
"will require far more capital than any company of its size can
possibly generate from its operations," Morningstar said.
(Additional reporting by Michel Rose in Paris, Ernest Scheyder
and Anna Driiver in Houston, Stephen Jewkes in Milan and Stine
Jacobsen in Oslo)