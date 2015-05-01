Shell, Total align trading and refining units to drive profit growth

* Shell, Total restructure to combat falling oil prices
* Refinery profits also under pressure from competition
* Oil firms fighting off challenge from trading houses
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso
LONDON, May 1 Top oil firms Royal Dutch Shell
and Total are bringing their refining and
trading operations closer together, seeking alternative ways to
drive profits as oil prices fall and independent trading houses
expand into their territory.
The restructuring will enable the Anglo-Dutch and French
companies' in-house traders to capture profits faster from the
fluctuating prices of the different crude oil sources and
products coming through their refineries.
Snapping at their heels are energy brokerages Vitol and
Gunvor, which have bought refining plants in Europe in the last
two years in order to do the same.
"As traders grew assets in downstream, majors realised there
was a lot of money to be made on optimisation. So to a certain
extent, trading houses encouraged us to change," said a high
level source from one of the oil firms, speaking on condition of
anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly on the
matter.
Shell and Total have already started work on aligning their
refining and trading operations and as a result both reported
much better than expected first quarter profits
Now both are stepping up the restructuring.
Shell plans to move dozens of traders from London, Dubai and
Singapore to Rotterdam, where it is beefing up a trading hub
just miles from its flagship Pernis refinery, Europe's largest,
according to company and trading sources. It also plans to lay
off dozens more traders as part of the move to a cheaper
cost-base.
"We are completing staff consultation and finalising the
design of the proposed change," a Shell spokesman said.
Meanwhile Total is beefing up its Geneva trading hub so that
a bigger team of dealers can optimise profits from the
volatility of crude prices, company sources told Reuters.
It is simultaneously restructuring its refining businesses
to expand its product line, by converting its unprofitable La
Mede plant in southern France to a biodiesel plant and upgrading
its Donges refinery on the Atlantic coast to capture growing
demand for low-sulphur marine gasoil following changes in EU
rules. [ID: nL5N0XD14O]
Total is being more tight lipped about the reforms and only
said this week that "downstream again generated excellent
results due to its ongoing restructuring efforts".
A refinery closely linked to trading operations can modify
its output to respond to swift changes in global demand for
products - such as a boost for diesel or gasoline after
unplanned outages or bad weather - and lock in high profits.
Refineries that process several kinds of crude oil can
leverage profits from the different prices of, say, Russian
Urals or Nigerian Bonny Light, by linking trading teams into
their operations.
FAST RESULTS
Shell's chief financial officer Simon Henry said Shell made
an extra $1 billion last year thanks to its restructuring, and
added that profits would likely increase this year.
The action took return on capital in downstream at Shell to
13.4 percent last year, 5 percentage points higher than for the
overall group and up from below 10 percent several years ago.
"It is not often in this industry that the downstream has
had a higher return on capital than the upstream," said Henry.
Oil companies' refining operations have become increasingly
unprofitable in recent years as the Middle East and Asia have
built their own refineries to meet their own demand.
Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne was praised last
year for merging refining and petrochemical businesses after the
group reached its target of return on capital earlier than
forecast - 15 percent in 2014, up from 9 percent in 2013.
Not all oil majors have followed Shell and Total's steps.
While BP has a large global trading division, the world's
biggest listed oil company ExxonMobil - which has a much
small global refining business - uses its trading division
mostly to buy in supply for its own refineries.
(Additional reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sophie Walker)