WRAPUP 3-Shell takes top earnings spot from Exxon as oil majors adapt to low prices

* Shell stocks rise over 4 percent as it beats estimates
* BP falls over 4 percent as results boosted by one-off gain
* Most oil majors report estimate-beating Q3 earnings
* Graphic tmsnrt.rs/2c0eSev
(Adds Shell CFO comment, updates shares)
By Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Nov 1 Royal Dutch Shell and BP
on Tuesday joined peers in reporting higher than expected
earnings by making further deep cuts in spending to cope with an
oil price downturn now in its third year.
The companies said they were well on the way to adapting to
the more than halving in prices. But any new sharper downturn
would test their ability to invest for growth and retain the
relatively large dividends their shareholders expect.
Shell's stock rose by over 4 percent as it announced higher
quarterly earnings than arch-rival U.S. Exxon Mobil, the
world's largest listed oil company by output and market
capitalisation.
The Anglo-Dutch major, which acquired rival BG for $54
billion earlier this year, had been under pressure to cut costs
after second quarter earnings came in around 50 percent below
forecasts.
By contrast, BP's stock fell by more than 4 percent by 1610
GMT as some analysts said its results were boosted by a one-off
tax gain, meaning its longer-term profits and ability to pay
dividends could still be at risk. The oil price was trading flat
on the day at around $49 a barrel.
Shell's Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said the oil
sector had yet to emerge from troubled waters, but huge cost
savings meant oil majors were getting closer to balancing their
operations at today's oil prices of around $50 a barrel.
The prospects for an oil price recovery are still unclear,
van Beurden said, despite attempts by OPEC and other producers
to agree a deal to limit output and reduce the global glut which
has pushed oil prices down by 50 percent since June 2014.
"Lower oil prices continue to be a significant challenge
across the business, and the outlook remains uncertain," van
Beurden said.
FUTURE FOCUS
The world's top oil and gas companies, including Exxon and
Chevron, reported sharp drops in quarterly results last
week due to lower oil prices and weaker refining
margins.
But at the same time, most have shown they were adjusting to
the new environment, with both Exxon and Chevron also beating
earnings expectations. Chevron plans to focus future growth on
U.S. onshore shale production, where investments are smaller and
production starts faster compared to large offshore projects.
Shell also sees shale production as a key future growth
engine. Its Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry said the
oil-rich Permian Basin in West Texas was a "crown jewel".
Exxon warned it may need to slash proved oil and gas
reserves on its books by nearly 20 percent, or some 4.6 billion
barrels, if oil prices stay low for the rest of
2016.
French oil major Total also beat third quarter income
expectations helped by cost cuts and new projects
and only smaller rivals Norway's Statoil and Italy's
ENI missed expectations due to lower-than-expected
output.
BP Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said the British
company was on track to rebalance cash flows next year at $50 to
$55 a barrel and its future focus areas would include Russia and
areas where it could bring technology to bear.
"This allow us to sustain our dividend whilst still
investing enough to grow long term," he said.
In 2014, the world's top oil companies required an oil price
of $113 a barrel in order to cover their spending and dividends,
according to Jefferies analysts. The breakeven dropped to around
$60 a barrel in 2016 and is expected to hover at around $50 a
barrel next year.
BP benefited from UK fiscal regime changes, resulting an a
$164 million tax credit in the third quarter, compared with a
$1.16 billion tax bill in the same quarter last year.
"Despite mixed numbers and a modest increase in gearing, the
overall trend in cost and capex savings and cash flows at BP
continues to head in the right direction," analysts from Morgan
Stanley said in a note.
BP reported a near halving in third-quarter earnings and
slashed another $1 billion from its 2016 investment plan, while
Shell saw an 18 percent rise in profits and lowered next year's
capital spending to the bottom of the expected
range.
Both Shell and BP maintained their dividends unchanged as
expected.
At $2.8 billion in the third quarter, Shell's net income was
above Exxon's third quarter net income of $2.65 billion.
Exxon has not made a big acquisition for more than 5 years
but it is still worth more than Shell - its market cap was $345
billion as of Tuesday while Shell was worth $205 billion.
As well as slashing spending, oil companies have scrapped
new projects, cut tens of thousands of jobs, renegotiated supply
contracts and increased borrowing since prices began a sustained
fall in June 2014.
All the majors apart from Eni have maintained or increased
their dividends throughout the downturn to retain shareholder
loyalty. Shell has not cut its dividend since World War Two.
(additional reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; editing
by Philippa Fletcher)