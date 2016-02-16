UPDATE 6-Saudis and Russia agree oil output freeze, Iran still an obstacle

* Saudi Arabia, Russia, Qatar and Venezuela agree plan
* Naimi says output freeze at January levels is adequate
step
* Deal contingent on other producers agreeing to participate
* Iran could be obstacle, but may be offered special terms
(Adds Iraq ready to freeze, Russian comments, updates prices)
By Rania El Gamal and Tom Finn
DOHA, Feb 16 Top oil exporters Russia and Saudi
Arabia agreed on Tuesday to freeze output levels but said the
deal was contingent on other producers joining in - a major
sticking point with Iran absent from the talks and determined to
raise production.
The Saudi, Russian, Qatari and Venezuelan oil ministers
announced the proposal after a previously undisclosed meeting in
Doha. It could become the first joint OPEC and non-OPEC deal in
15 years, aimed at tackling a growing oversupply of crude and
helping prices recover from their lowest in over a decade.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said freezing production at
January levels - near record highs - was an adequate measure and
he hoped other producers would adopt the plan. Venezuelan Oil
Minister Eulogio Del Pino said more talks would take place with
Iran and Iraq on Wednesday in Tehran.
"The reason we agreed to a potential freeze of production is
simple: it is the beginning of a process which we will assess in
the next few months and decide if we need other steps to
stabilise and improve the market," Naimi told reporters.
"We don't want significant gyrations in prices, we don't
want reduction in supply, we want to meet demand, we want a
stable oil price. We have to take a step at a time," he said.
Oil prices jumped to $35.55 per barrel after the
news about the secret meeting but later pared gains to trade
near $33 on concerns that Iran may reject the deal and that even
if Tehran agreed it would not help ease the growing global glut.
OPEC member Iran, Saudi Arabia's regional arch rival, has
pledged to steeply increase output in the coming months as it
looks to regain market share lost after years of international
sanctions, which were lifted in January following a deal with
world powers over its nuclear programme.
"Our situation is totally different to those countries that
have been producing at high levels for the past few years," a
senior source familiar with Iran's thinking told Reuters.
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh also indicated Tehran
would not agree to freezing its output at January levels, saying
the country would not give up its appropriate share of the
global oil market.
SPECIAL TERMS
The fact that output from OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and
non-OPEC Russia - the world's two top producers and exporters -
is near record highs complicates any agreement since Iran is
producing at least 1 million barrels per day below its capacity
and pre-sanctions levels.
However, two non-Iranian sources close to OPEC discussions
told Reuters that Iran may be offered special terms as part of
the output freeze deal. "Iran is returning to the market and
needs to be given a special chance but it also needs to make
some calculations," said one source.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said
freezing output was not a problem for his country as he anyway
expected its production to be flat this year versus 2015.
An Iraqi oil ministry source said Baghdad was also happy to
freeze production if all parties agreed.
"The agreement (if successful) should support oil prices but
there are reasons to be cautious. Not all OPEC members have
signed up to the deal - notably Iran and Iraq. History would
also suggest that compliance may be an issue," said Capital
Economics' analyst Jason Tuvey.
OPEC has been quarrelling for decades over output levels and
Russia, which last agreed to cooperate with OPEC back in 2001,
never followed through on its pledge and raised exports instead.
Also complicating any potential agreement is the
geo-political rivalry in the Middle East between Sunni Muslim
power Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran. Saudi Arabia and its Gulf
allies are fighting proxy conflicts with Russia and Iran in the
region, including in Syria and Yemen.
In Syria's five-year-old civil war, Riyadh politically and
financially backs some rebel groups battling President Bashar
al-Assad's government, which has gained the upper hand with the
help of Russian warplanes and Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias.
RUSSIAN BUDGET
The Doha meeting came after more than 18 months of declining
oil prices, knocking crude below $30 a barrel for the first time
in over a decade from as high as $115 a barrel in mid-2014.
The slump was triggered by booming U.S. shale oil output and
a decision by Saudi Arabia and its OPEC Gulf allies to raise
production to fight for market share and drive higher-cost
production out of the market.
But although U.S. output has begun to decline and global
demand has been robust it has still not been enough to offset
booming global production which has led to oil stockpiles rising
to record levels.
Saudi Arabia has long insisted it would reduce supply only
if other OPEC and non-OPEC members agreed, but Russia - the
world's biggest oil producer and No.2 exporter - has said it
would not join in as its Siberian fields were different from
those of OPEC.
The mood began to change in January as oil prices fell below
$30 per barrel.
While Venezuela has been the hardest-hit producer, current
oil prices are a fraction of what Russia needs to balance its
budget as it heads towards parliamentary elections this year.
Saudi finances are also suffering badly, running a $98 billion
budget deficit last year, which it seeks to trim this year.
But while talking about potential cooperation with OPEC,
Russia raised its output to a new record high in January. For a
table on OPEC and Russian output, click here
"Even if they do freeze production at January levels, you
have still got global inventory builds which are going to weigh
on prices. So whilst it's a positive step, I don't think it will
have a huge impact on supply/demand balances, simply because we
were oversupplied in January anyway," said Energy Aspects'
analyst Dominic Haywood.
(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler, Reem Shamseddine, Ahmad
Ghaddar and Amanda Cooper; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing
by Dale Hudson and Pravin Char)