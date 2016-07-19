版本:
Mexico oil regulator oks auction terms for 15 shallow water areas

MEXICO CITY, July 19 Mexico's oil regulator approved auction terms on Tuesday for 15 shallow water areas in the Southern gulf of Mexico, set to be bid out in March of 2017 as part of a rolling series of auctions following a sweeping energy opening.

The first phase of the round will feature 30-year production sharing contracts, the regulator said, adding that winners would be announced on March 22, 2017.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera)

