Mexico oil regulator oks auction terms for 15 shallow water areas

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
MEXICO CITY, July 19 Mexico's oil regulator approved auction terms on Tuesday for 15 shallow water areas in the Southern gulf of Mexico, set to be bid out in March of 2017 as part of a rolling series of auctions following a sweeping energy opening.
The first phase of the round will feature 30-year production sharing contracts, the regulator said, adding that winners would be announced on March 22, 2017.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.