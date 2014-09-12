版本:
North Dakota oil production up 5 percent in July to all-time high

Sept 12 North Dakota oil production jumped 5 percent in July to an all-time high of 1.1 million barrels per day, according to data released on Friday from state regulators.

Natural gas production in the state hit 1.3 million cubic feet per day, also an all-time high. The percentage of natural gas flared in the state fell to 26 percent in July from 30 percent in June.

The number of rigs operating in the state as of Friday stood at 198, up from 193 in August but 9 percent below the all-time high, according to state data. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
