Oil majors eye oil, gas off Arctic Jan Mayen island

OSLO Aug 21 An additional eight oil firms, including majors BP and ConocoPhillips, are interested in the potential oil resources off Jan Mayen island in the Arctic, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Wednesday.

The agency announced more buyers of seismic surveys for the island's offshore areas. The eight companies are: BP, ConocoPhillips, Statoil, DONG Energy, ENI , OMV, GdF Suez and BG.

Seven companies were already interested in the area, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate had said in July.

They are: Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, Total , Tullow Oil, Lundin Petroleum, Det norske and Idemitsu.