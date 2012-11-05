UK Buzzard crude oil flows resume after shutdown

LONDON Nov 5 Britain's North Sea Buzzard oilfield, the UK's biggest, has resumed operations after two months of maintenance and is now pumping 160,000 to 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, trade sources said on Monday.

Operations finally started on Saturday after several delays, the sources said. Buzzard is the largest single oilfield supplying North Sea Forties, used as the basis for the Dated Brent oil benchmark.