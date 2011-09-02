Most Sept. N.Sea Forties oil cargoes delayed-trade

LONDON, Sept 2 North Sea maintenance work has
forced delays to as many as 14 of the 24 Forties crude oil
cargoes scheduled to load in September and another cargo has
been dropped entirely, trade sources said on Friday.
The delays follow problems at Britain's Buzzard oilfield,
operated by Canada's Nexen , and maintenance on the BP
Plc operated Forties pipeline. Forties shipments have
been subject to delays and cancellations since May.
The delays have helped tighten supply in the North Sea, home
of the dated Brent benchmark used to price up to 70 percent of
the world's physical crude oil cargoes, and supported Brent
relative to U.S. crude futures. CL-LCO1=R
Strong consumer demand for high quality, light oil products
has pushed up premiums for physical Brent cargoes to their
highest for more than three years this week.
