UPDATE 3-North Sea oil cargoes further delayed

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Aug 4 Supplies of North Sea crude oil have been delayed by oilfield problems, trading sources said on Thursday, further deferring shipments in a region that sets the global Brent benchmark.

Another cargo of Forties crude has been delayed in August, the sources said, reflecting the impact of production glitches at Nexen's Buzzard field. Forties supplies have been disrupted since May due to the Buzzard problems.

And shipments of Norway's Ekofisk crude will be further delayed in August due to reduced production after a fire at BP PLC's Valhall offshore platform on July 13, a revised loading programme showed on Thursday.

The delays to shipments have tightened supply in the North Sea, home of the dated Brent benchmark used to price up to 70 percent of the world's crude cargoes, and supported Brent futures relative to U.S. crude. CL-LCO1=R

In an indication of rising supplies, BP said on Thursday it planned to restart the Forties oil pipeline on Friday afternoon, on schedule, after a five-day maintenance shutdown.

But some oil traders were suspending judgement on whether any more Forties cargoes would be delayed until the pipeline and associated oilfields, including Buzzard, had restarted.

"Let's see how it goes," a North Sea trader said. "The trouble is, nothing ever goes to plan when you start something up again."

BP said earlier on Thursday it planned to restart the pipeline on Friday afternoon after the removal of a World War Two mine found nearby and maintenance work.

FIFTH FORTIES DELAYED

In the latest Forties deferral, Nexen's F0815 shipment scheduled to load on Aug. 27-29 has been deferred by three days, two trade sources said.

This is the fifth August-loading shipment to be delayed, according to a Reuters tally.

Four North Sea crudes -- Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk -- make up the North Sea BFOE crude benchmark and Forties, usually the cheapest of the four, mostly sets the price of dated Brent.

Buzzard, with normal output of 200,000 barrels per day (bpd), normally contributes about a third of the Forties volume.

Supply in August of Forties was already expected to be unusually low. The original loading schedule listed just 16 cargoes of 600,000 barrels each, amounting to 310,000 bpd.

Revisions to the schedule usually take time to filter out as there is no requirement for them to be disclosed.

The revised Ekofisk loading schedule issued by operator ConocoPhillips and obtained by Reuters showed Ekofisk cargoes loading between Aug. 17 and Aug. 26 would be loading as much as five days later than earlier planned.

On Wednesday, oil traders said three August-loading Ekofisk cargoes would be dropped.

BP said last week the Valhall platform suffered little damage in the fire, but output was unlikely to resume before mid-August. The field was producing about 42,000 bpd at the time of the fire. (Additional reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Richard Mably and Jane Baird)