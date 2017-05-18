CORRECTED-TABLE-North Sea oil projects to start up 2017-2019

(In MAY 16 story, corrects to remove reference to North Sea net
output increase in paragraph 2)
LONDON, May 18 New oil projects in the North Sea
aim to add 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of new capacity,
helping offset declining output from old fields, Reuters
research shows.
Below is a table of the major oil projects that are due to
come onstream between 2017 and 2019:
Field Major Operator/s Target Startup
capacity date
(bpd)
Johan Sverdrup Statoil/Lundin/A 440,000 2019*
ker BP
Quad 204 BP 130,000 Q2 2017
Edvard Grieg Statoil/Lundin 126,000 H2 2016
Clair Ridge BP 100,000 2018
Martin Linge Total/Statoil 80,000 late 2017
Gina Krog Statoil 60,000 Q2 2017
Mariner Siccar 55,000 2018
Point/Statoil
Catcher Premier Oil 50,000 mid-2017
Ivar Aasen Aker BP 50,000 late 2016
Kraken Enquest 50,000 Q2 2017
Western Isles Dana 40,000 2017
Petroleum/Cieco
Greater Stella Ithaca Energy 30,000*** H1 2017
Solan Premier Oil 30,000 2018
Cheviot Alpha Petroleum 30,000 2019
Maria Wintershall/Peto -- H1 2018
ro
TOTAL 1,241,000
*Phase 1 of Johan Sverdrup. Phase 2 2022 w target of 660,000 bpd
**Phase 1 of Greater Stella
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper and Ron Bousso in LONDON and
Nerijus Adomaitis in OSLO; Editing by Edmund Blair)