Fish-inspired vessel joins Brazil offshore oil boom

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 A strange-looking vessel inspired
by the exotic sucker fish is due to leave Norway for Brazil's
giant offshore oilfields this week on a mission to revolutionise
deep sea oil loading methods.
At 47 metres tall, 28 metres long and with an 11 metre keel,
HiLoad DP unit No. 1 looks top-heavy and out of place in the
water, more like a partly submerged container-port crane than a
ship of any type - or a fish for that matter.
But attached to its mother ship, the oil tanker Navion
Anglia, the vessel is preparing to head anyway from the
Norwegian port of Kirstiansund in southern Norway to the ocean
off Rio de Janeiro on a debut 10-year commercial trial contract
for Brazilian state oil company Petrobras.
Its deployment in the Campos and Espirito Santo pre-salt
basins reflects the burgeoning scale and increasing remoteness
of offshore projects that supply about one third of the world's
crude oil, and the challenges of developing such resources
economically.
The Norwegian-built craft is designed to load oil from deep
sea Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels
directly onto a standard tanker with no extra equipment. ()
It offers a cost-saving alternative to specialist shuttle
tankers with their own dynamic positioning (DP) systems, and to
the use of moored loading buoys with their associated tug boats.
There are already about 150 FPSOs - often simply converted
tankers but also increasingly sophisticated new-built vessels -
working offshore, as oil companies go so deep in the search for
oil where traditional platforms and pipelines are impractical.
Petrobras and the Brazilian offshore fields it controls are
the apex of that boom.
Data from industry consultants IHS says 21 of the 48 FPSOs
currently under construction are being built for Petrobras.
Energy business advisers Douglas-Westwood has forecast that
between 2013 and 2017, $91 billion will be spent on FPSOs -
double the amount over the past five years.
The sheer scale of Brazil's offshore projects, along with
relatively calm weather compared with the North Sea and other
deep sea locations, makes them an ideal commercial testing
ground for the new technology, but there are other factors at
play.
"One of the drivers is that Brazil will have to export a lot
of its oil - so direct loading onto normal tankers instead of
reloading from shuttle tankers will create considerable
savings," said Yngve Kloster, project manager for the deployment
of HiLoad DP unit No. 1 to the Petrobras project.
"We also see it as an alternative in (offshore) Africa where
they use offloading buoys you can approach with a normal tanker,
but where you will need a tug to assist as well."
Kloster said there could be environmental benefits too from
lower fuel consumption and reduced leakage of polluting vapours
during loading.
MUTANT DORSAL FIN
Kloster works for Teekay Corp, an oil shipping,
production and transport specialist company which last year
bought the HiLoad DP unit No. 1 along with a half share in the
developer, Norway-based Remora AS.
It paid $55 million for the HiLoad DP No. 1 - a prototype
built in 2010 - and paid $4.4 million for its 49.9 percent stake
in the business.
Remora is the Latin name for the sucker fish, a species
whose crowning glory is a dorsal fin that has mutated into a
sucker behind its head.
The fish empties water from chambers in the sucker to create
a vacuum and grab a ride under something larger - usually a
shark - for a feed on leftovers and parasites.
The HiLoad DP (Dynamic Positioning) unit works in much the
same way - although unlike the fish, it is the feeder rather
than the fed, and it takes control of its larger host.
A sucker slab grabs the tanker below the water line, and
more suckers on the section of the craft above the surface
secure a hold higher up on the tanker's hull.
Once attached, three powerful DP thruster engines that can
rotate 360 degrees keep the host tanker steady and a safe
distance from the FPSO. A hose attached to the HiLoad from the
FPSO fills the tanker with crude.
HiLoad DP No. 1 and its crew of three can travel at four
knots and up to three nautical miles from its mother ship or an
FPSO to which it can attach itself when not in use.
It can handle any tanker up to "Suezmax" size (160,000
deadweight tonnes), grabbing it and loading it with oil in a
process that takes 24-30 hours - comparable with a shuttle
tanker loading time, Kloster says.
The prototype is designed to work with "spread moored"
FPSOs, which are fixed in place, but during the Petrobras
contract it will also be tested with a "turret moored" FPSO.
Turret FPSOs are moored from a section around which the rest
of the vessel rotates in the wind and the current - extra
movement that requires more powerful dynamic positioning systems
for the tanker to match.
Kloster said the company will design, and hopefully build,
future versions that are more powerful and can more easily cope
with turret moored FPSOs and bigger tankers.
Teekay said in May it hoped to start operations in early
2014. It also has a contract to provide shuttle tankers from
this year for BG Group, the British company and
Petrobras' partner offshore Brazil.
BG Group declined to comment for this story. Petrobras had
no immediate comment.