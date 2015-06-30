Oklahoma court rules earthquake victim can sue oil companies

| WASHINGTON, June 30
WASHINGTON, June 30 An Oklahoma woman who was
injured when an earthquake rocked her home in 2011 can sue oil
companies for damages, the state's highest court ruled on
Tuesday, opening the door to other potential lawsuits against
the state's energy companies.
Oklahoma has experienced a dramatic spike in earthquakes in
the last five years, and researchers have blamed the oil and gas
industry's practice of injecting massive volumes of saltwater
left over from oil and gas drilling.
The state saw nearly 600 quakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater
in 2014, compared to just one or two per year prior to 2009,
according to the Oklahoma Geological Survey.
Oil production in Oklahoma has doubled in the last seven
years, in part because drillers can dispose of vast amounts of
saltwater found in oil and gas formations relatively cheaply by
injecting it back into the ground.
That practice is separate from hydraulic fracturing or
"fracking," which has been linked to some smaller quakes but is
not believed to be causing Oklahoma's tremors.
Oklahoma, home to major energy companies including
Chesapeake Energy Corp., Devon Energy Corp., and
Sandridge Energy Inc., has already tightened regulations
on injection wells. The state is considering tougher rules
, and lawsuits would further boost costs for
energy companies.
Falling rocks injured Sandra Ladra's legs when a
5.0-magnitude quake toppled her chimney in 2011. She has sued
two Oklahoma oil companies, New Dominion LLC and Spess Oil
Company, which operate injection wells near her home in Prague,
Oklahoma.
A lower court ruled that the case had to go before the
Oklahoma Corporation Commission, the regulator overseeing oil
and gas, and dismissed Ladra's case in 2014.
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court reversed that
decision, ruling that the commission's authority does not extend
to the power to "afford a remedy" to those harmed by the
violation of its regulations. The case will return to district
court to decide whether Ladra should be granted any damages.
Ladra's lawyer, Arkansas-based Scott Poynter, told Reuters
he can now move forward on several other potential suits from
Oklahoma residents seeking compensation from energy companies
for damages resulting from earthquakes.
Attorneys for New Dominion and Spess did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Industry advocates on Tuesday downplayed the significance of
the court's ruling, and cast doubt on whether Ladra and her
attorneys could prove specific wells were responsible for the
earthquake that caused her injuries.
Researchers say more work needs to be done to determine the
exact mechanism of the link between underground injection and
earthquakes, and whether location, volume, pressure, or other
factors are the most significant.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by David Gregorio)